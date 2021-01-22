‘Two promising talents’ – Rangers take action over EFL duo: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are reportedly pursuing Bournemouth duo Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

According to Sky Sports, the Scottish club have made contract over a potential double deal for the pair, who have drawn interest from the likes of Charlton and Cardiff City.

So would they be good signings? And are they ready to play a part for the SPFL club?

George Harbey

Simpson and Ofoborh are two promising talents, that’s for sure.

Simpson has obviously benefited from a lot of game time of late, and he’s at an age now where he needs to continue playing regularly.

He has all the attributes to become a really top defender, and he could be a good long-term replacement for Connor Goldson who always seems to attract interest.

Ofoborh hasn’t had too much first-team experience this season, but he’s another raw talent who needs to be managed carefully.

The Gers have plenty of options in midfield, but with Steven Davis getting older, it’s an area of the pitch which Gerrard will need to strengthen in the near future.

Jake Sanders

I like the sound of this.

Whilst many mock the standard of the Scottish Premiership, Steven Gerrard has done an incredible job with Rangers over the past six months.

And with not only the prospect of trophies before the end of the campaign, the Gers have every chance of being in the Champions League next season, so this would be a great alternative for two players that don’t appear to be in Jason Tindall’s short-term plans.

Gerrard has often dipped into the EFL in recent seasons – Joe Worrall and Joe Aribo to name a few – so I think this would be more great business for Rangers, especially with the pair just 21 and 24 respectively.

Phil Spencer

This would certainly be an interesting double swoop for Rangers.

Steven Gerrard’s side are in a real position of strength at the moment, and as we know, it’s always best to improve your side while you’re on top.

Jack Simpson would be an outstanding signing who would no doubt slot straight in the Rangers defence. If a good deal can be struck that’s a no-brainer.

Nnamdi Ofoborh is a bit different though, with the 21-year-old not exactly a first-team regular.

Ofoborh needs first-team football and I’d be doubtful that this would come at Ibrox, and so I’m unsure whether that is a deal worth doing.