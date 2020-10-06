Two potential knock-on effects at Swansea City if Spurs transfer agreement is reached

Tottenham are in talks with Swansea City over the signing of defender Joe Rodon, a report from Sky Sports has claimed.

Rodon has emerged as a important figure for the Welsh club in recent years, making 54 appearances in all competitions for the Swans, and earning himself four caps for Wales since making his debut in the 2018/19 season.

Now it seems as though that has attracted plenty of attention from elsewhere, with recent reports claiming that Tottenham are in talks over a deal for the centre back, which could be worth anything from £7million to £18million.

The chance to play in the Premier League with Tottenham would surely be tempting for Rodon, but what impact could it have on Swansea if the 22-year-old does make the move to North London.

Here, we take a look at two knock-on effects a move to Tottenham for Rodon could have on Swansea if it happens.

A blow on the pitch

The obvious impact of a move to Tottenham for Rodon, is the blow it would serve to Swansea’s hopes of competing for promotion this season.

So far, the centre back has played every minutes of Swansea’s league season to date, helping the club to fourth in the current Championship table, with ten points and just one goal conceded in that time, putting them in the mix for promotion to the Premier League early on in the campaign.

The fact they have been so solid in a defence Rodon has been ever present in highlights his importance to the side, and demonstrates the miss he would be if he left, particularly with time running out for the club to find a replacement, and only a domestic market for them to do that in, with the international window now closed.

Can you identify these 10 former Swansea City midfielders?

1 of 10 Who is this former Swansea midfielder? Jodi Gomez Andrea Orlandi Mark Gower Thomas Butler

More questions about Cooper’s future

You also wonder whether the exit of Rodon could cause an issue for Swansea behind the scenes as well.

Manager Steve Cooper revealed at the weekend that he had been instructed by the board not to include attacker Kristoffer Peterson in his matchday squad for the win over Millwall, ahead of the Swede’s move to Fortuna Dusseldorf, which went through on Monday, despite Cooper stating he did not want to lose players in what remains of the window.

While Cooper is seemingly staying put in site of that for now, you have to wonder just how the sale of another player – and a vital one at that in the form of Rodon – would go down, and it would at the very least, surely further ramp up the speculation around the 40-year-old’s future at The Liberty Stadium.