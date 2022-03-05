Two potential knock-on effects at Reading FC as club secure fresh player agreement

Championship side Reading have moved to tie ex-Crystal Palace centre-back Scott Dann down to a new contract that will see him remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium until 2023.

That agreement was confirmed yesterday evening, a decision that many of the second-tier supporters were delighted to see considering many of their other key players are out of contract in the summer.

Dann was one of those but the experienced centre-back will now be at the club for next season barring any major incidents, regardless of which division the Royals are in with the club still in danger of being relegated to League One at the end of this term.

This agreement also means they can cash in on the 35-year-old in the summer, though a club are unlikely to offer a worthwhile bid to Paul Ince’s men unless he performs particularly well between now and the end of the season.

He has made 15 league appearances this season in a campaign that has been disrupted by an injury he sustained in January – but has looked classy when he’s played and has certainly been missed in recent months with his side’s defence collapsing numerous times in his absence.

In terms of his extension though, how could that affect the Championship outfit? We take a look at two events that could follow as a result of this agreement.

Moore to go?

Liam Moore’s future at Reading already looks untenable with the club releasing a statement in January saying he had been stripped of the captaincy after effectively handing in a transfer request.

Considering this is the second time he has asked to leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium during his time with the second-tier side, his relationship with the fans is probably unable to be mended at this rate.

For the sake of all parties, it’s time for the centre-back to move on permanently but it remains to be seen whether there are enough options for the Royals in central defence for him to be let go in the summer.

His potential departure should help to take a lot of pressure off the wage bill though, providing the wiggle room for one or two replacements to come in.

This latest agreement with Dann pushes him one step closer to the exit door.

Morrison to retire?

Considering the Royals will already have an experienced leader at the back in Dann, another leader in Morrison may be deemed surplus to requirements.

His contract runs out at the end of this season and considering he hasn’t been the same player this season that he was in the past, it would be hard to see to Berkshire outfit offer him fresh terms as things stand.

There are likely to be plenty of free agent and loan defenders they can recruit in the summer in his place, so a move down to the third or fourth tier could be on the cards for the ex-Birmingham City man at this rate.

He has dabbled in coaching as well though and at 34, he may decide to hang up his boots to try and get a coaching role with his current side and stay local.

Considering he’s likely to have a family who are settled in the area, it makes no sense for him to move far away at this late stage of his career.