Two players set to return to Arsenal after EFL spells

Arsenal are expected to recall on loan Gillingham pair Trae Coyle and Zech Medley – with the youngsters set to return to the north London giants this week, according to Kent Online.

The pair both moved to Priestfield Stadium back in August, and were meant to spent the whole campaign with the League One outfit.

However, with opportunities few and far between, the Gunners are terminated their respective loan spells.

Coyle has featured quite heavily, making 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring an impressive four times, but the attacking midfielder has been restricted to just three starts in League One.

Meanwhile, Medley enjoyed a run in the side during the early months of his spell with Gillingham, but has appeared just twice since November – with his most recent start coming in the victory over AFC Wimbledon eight games ago.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Gillingham, especially with Steven Evans suffering badly with injuries ahead of their trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

However, despite neither being regulars in Evans’ starting XI, both players would have gained plenty from their loan spell – with the pair featuring more than 40 times combined this season.