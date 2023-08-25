Norwich City have started the season in superb fashion and they'll get the chance to continue that when they travel up north to visit Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries had a poor season last time out, but they have looked so good so far under David Wagner, who sees his side sit third in the table with an unbeaten run - an impressive feat given they've faced Southampton, Millwall, and Hull City.

A new test now dawns as they take on Huddersfield, but whilst they believe they can get all three points, some changes might be needed in order to keep the squad fresh. Football League World takes a look at what Norwich's predicted XI might be to face Neil Warnock's side.

GK: Angus Gunn

Gunn has started every Championship game so far this season, and with Tim Krul departing with George Long coming in to take his place, it would be bizarre to see anyone but the Scotland international start for the Canaries. Despite conceding six goals so far this season, four of those came in a whirlwind game against Southampton - perhaps he can nab his first clean sheet in Yorkshire.

RB: Jack Stacey

The summer signing from Bournemouth has fit like a glove in the first team and has almost immediately alleviated the fears first set about by the exit of youth academy product Max Aarons to Bournemouth.

Stacey has been a solid option on the right flank, though with no real backup in his position, the club will be looking to rectify that so that they can rest him for key games with promotion looking a possibility this year.

RCB: Shane Duffy

Duffy joined Norwich back in June, and despite already having established defenders in Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson, the Irishman was set to add another wave of experience to Norwich's back line. That he has done - and with Hanley out with injury, Duffy will take on the role of the organiser against what will be a sturdy Huddersfield Town outfit.

The former Fulham man has been solid for the Canaries since joining, and despite an opening weekend blunder against Hull, he should keep his place.

LCB: Andrew Omobamidele

Ben Gibson came off for Omobamidele in the latter stages of the weekend, and in a bid to keep legs fresh ahead of the midweek Carabao Cup tie and next weekend's Championship fixtures, the young Irishman could get a run out.

LB: Sam McCallum

Another change could be in the offing; Dimitris Giannoulis has started every game so far this season, but left-back is a topic for hot debate at Carrow Road and McCallum could come into the fold for the same reasons as Omobamidele.

RCM: Gabriel Sara

David Wagner started with two strikers last weekend to varying success, and that will see two central midfielders in the lineup once again. Gabriel Sara was good against Millwall, and his continued form will be crucial to the Canaries' promotion hopes. The 24-year-old offers a creative spark that their attacking force will always be grateful to lap up.

He could have a field day against a Huddersfield side who have failed to impress with just one point all season.

LCM: Kenny McLean

With a creative option alongside him, McLean will act as the stopper and the guardian to the back line. The Scot has been in scintillating form throughout the summer for both club and country, and as a leading member of the team, he should start in west Yorkshire.

RW: Christian Fassnacht

The Canaries' marquee signing. Swiss winger Fassnacht started the season behind Onel Hernandez in the pecking order, but a goal against Southampton and a solid performance last week in the Millwall win should see him keep his place ahead of the Cuban star.

CAM: Ashley Barnes

The summer signing from Burnley has brought about an added steeliness to the Canaries' team this season, and his first goal of the campaign last weekend means that he will likely feature in a starting role against Huddersfield. Norwich are notably a much tougher team to beat when Barnes is in the side and the Brighton legend has become a well-received signing at Carrow Road.

LW: Jonathan Rowe

Arguably the first name on the teamsheet at the moment. Youngster Rowe fielded just three appearances last season, but four goals in four games for the 20-year-old has seen him become a key component of Wagner's XI at the moment.

He certainly is one to look out for this season - and even if his goalscoring does dry up, the starlet contributes in other areas.

ST: Josh Sargent

Links to Leeds United look to have subsided thanks to the Whites' signing of Joel Piroe - and that will only be good news for those of a yellow persuasion in East Anglia as their American star can fully afford to focus on his career at Norwich as a result. Two goals in three Championship games means that he is on his way to matching the 13-goal haul of last season.