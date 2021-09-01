‘Two outstanding signings’ – Fulham’s Deadline Day double deal with Watford: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham added both Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina from Watford on Deadline Day.

Chalobah joined permanently from the Hornets, while Quina has joined on a season-long loan deal.

But are they good signings for the Cottagers?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

George Harbey

I think these are two outstanding signings, particularly Chalobah.

Chalobah, for me, should be playing in the Premier League. He is a powerhouse in midfield and made a lot of appearances to help the Hornets win promotion last term.

For all the attacking talent Fulham have, Chalobah will be a perfect anchor and will provide real strength in the middle of the park.

Quina is an exciting young addition, too, adding to what is already an impressive attacking line at Craven Cottage.

He is a young prospect who deserves a chance, and it’s an interesting arrival.

Adam Jones

These are two great signings that will already have an understanding with each other in the middle of the park from their time at Watford.

Chalobah comes in to challenge the likes of Harrison Reed, Josh Onomah, and Jean Michael Seri in what looks to be one of the best midfields the Championship has to offer – and is a much-needed addition after Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s departure from Craven Cottage.

Despite spending much of his career at Chelsea, his loan spells away from Stamford Bridge and his full season with parent club Watford in the second-tier last season has provided him with a considerable number of Championship minutes under his belt.

His promotion-winning pedigree with the Hornets after playing a big part in their 2020/21 campaign must not be understated either.

With Quina, he will be an extremely useful option to have as a more advanced midfielder in the absence of Tom Cairney.

The 21-year-old has only played a limited amount of football in recent years though, so he may start on the bench at first before Marco Silva attempts to integrate him into the starting lineup.

At 21, there’s still a lot of room for improvement and the fact the Cottagers have the option to make both signings permanent should be a source of excitement for fans in west London.

Jordan Rushworth

Fulham were always in the market to add to their midfield options on the final day of the transfer window and they have managed to achieve that with two very promising additions in the shape of Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina.

Chalobah is a real quality player at Championship level and he was a crucial part of the Watford side that managed to earn automatic promotion from the English second tier last season.

The 26-yer-old has a lot of natural ability and if he had not suffered a few injuries along the way he might have been playing at a higher level now than what he will be in the Championship this term with Fulham.

However, Fulham have managed to get themselves a quality player approaching the best years of his career if he can stay injury-free. It has to be seen as a coup for them does this move.

Domingos Quina is a bit more of an unknown player that has a lot of ability but he has yet to consistently show that in a spell with one club.

Silva though is the sort of manager that might be able to unlock the potential that Quina has and if he can do that then Fulham undoubtedly have an exciting player on their hands.

Both signings are very positives ones for Fulham and add a lot of depth and quality to an area that Silva clearly felt still needed some work.