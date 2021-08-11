‘Two or three more additions’ – Exclusive: Nigel Jemson makes claim over Nottingham Forest squad

Former Nottingham Forest striker Nigel Jemson has stated that he thinks the current squad has a good balance to it after the season got underway on Sunday, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Reds ultimately fell to a late defeat away at Coventry City as late goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Kyle McFadzean cancelled out Lyle Taylor’s first half strike to leave Forest fans and the management team with a feeling of utter disappointment.

There was however some bright spells in the performance that would have left many a fan in the away end purring, with Brennan Johnson in particular putting in an eye catching display on his first competitive appearance since returning from his loan spell with Lincoln City.

Added to the mini renaissance of Taylor and youthful exuberance of Alex Mighten and Forest could be onto something good this season under Chris Hughton as they target a top half finish at the very least.

The new signings of Philip Zinckernagel from Watford and Ethan Horvath from Club Brugge have added minimal depth and there is still plenty of time for the Reds to bring in further new additions to fuel their ambitions for the campaign ahead.

However Jemson has been quick to make the following claim to FLW as he discussed the squad as it is in it’s current form recently:

“I was looking at it the other day, I think they’ve got 23 players in the first team squad at the moment.

“I’m sure there are some of those that are on the borderline of starting or being a squad player but I am sure that the club are still going to be active in the transfer window between now and when it finishes.

“Hopefully there will be two or three more additions to what they have but it’s a nice blend and it’s a good squad.”