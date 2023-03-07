“Two of the best and most consistent players in the league” – Pundit makes strong claim made on Coventry City duo

EFL pundit Ali Maxwell believes Coventry City stars Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer are two of the best players in the Championship, making this bold claim on the Not The Top 20 Podcast.

Gyokeres has been one of the best strikers across the whole EFL this term, recording 15 goals and six assists in 35 league appearances and being linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Leeds United are all believed to be keeping tabs on the forward with Fulham’s interest being recently reported, though it remains to be seen whether Burnley reignite their interest in the talisman following their likely promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Think you’re a hardcore Coventry City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was the club founded? 1882 1883

Hamer has also been linked with Marco Silva’s Cottagers before and it had even been reported that they launched a bid for him last summer – but that attempt to bring him to Craven Cottage was unsuccessful with the player remaining at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Both Gyokeres and Hamer have been regularly available for Mark Robins this season, with their ability to stay fit as well as on form proving to be crucial for the Sky Blues as they look to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Labelling the duo “two of the best and most consistent players in the league”, pundit Maxwell then went on to explain what makes them so good.

He said (27:17): “Quite often, if you have a particularly good month or so, it may be the case that you struggle to maintain that performance level and quite often, to maintain the physical output.

“That’s what’s insane about Gyokeres and Hamer, aside from all of the technical quality, all the goals and all the assists.”

The Verdict:

Gyokeres is certainly the best striker in the division at the moment with Chuba Akpom’s role in midfield meaning that a debate between the two doesn’t need to be conducted!

At 24, he still has plenty of time to improve and that’s one of the most exciting things about him, because he has proven over the past couple of seasons that he can be a real asset at this level.

It remains to be seen how he would cope in the top flight – but it does feel as though a move to the Premier League is his next step – whether that’s in the summer or after that. Coventry can’t be ruled out of the promotion mix either.

In terms of Hamer, his discipline will probably determine how far he makes it in the game and in fairness to him, he hasn’t had a suspension for a while so he should be credited for that.

His performances have been overshadowed by Gyokeres’ brilliance – but he should also be commended for his work – recording six goals and five assists in 30 second-tier appearances during the 2022/23 campaign so far.