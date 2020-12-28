Two Nottingham Forest players who’ll surely be eyeing a City Ground exit as soon as next week

It could be a busy January transfer window for Nottingham Forest.

With Chris Hughton’s side still locked in a Championship relegation battle, they will no doubt be looking to improve their squad in January, in order to give themselves the best possible chance of getting out of trouble.

That of course means that some players may be set to leave The City Ground to free up space for potential new arrivals, and there are certain individuals that may be hoping they are among those in line to secure their departure from the club.

Here, we take a look at two Nottingham Forest players who may well be targeting an exit from the club when the transfer market reopens next month.

Miguel Angel Guerrero

One player who does already look to be lining up a departure from Forest in January, is Miguel Angel Guerrero.

The striker only joined Forest from Olympiacos during the summer transfer window, but having so far started just four league games for the club – coming off the bench in five more – reports from Greece have now claimed that the 30-year-old is looking to terminate his contract with the club.

But with Aris Thessalonika said to be in talks with Forest over a deal for Guerrero, the Midlands club may prefer to negotiate a fee here rather than simply terminating his contract, meaning Guerrero may be hopeful the two clubs can come to an agreement for a sale here.

Tendayi Darikwa

To say it’s been a difficult past 18 months or so for Tendayi Darikwa, is probably something of an understatement.

Having suffered a serious Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury back in the summer of 2019, Darikwa has had to endure a long road back to fitness that saw him fail to make a single appearance last season despite the extension of the season.

Although the right-back has now completed his recovery, he has still yet to make an appearance for the club during the current campaign, and after so long out through injury, he may now be keen to secure a move elsewhere in January to give himself the best possible chance of that regular playing time he has missed, particularly given that at 29-years-old, he really ought to be in the peak period of his career.