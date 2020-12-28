Two Norwich City players who’ll surely be eyeing a Carrow Road exit as soon as next week

Norwich City are flying at the top of the Championship and have shown no signs of the relegation hangover that so often hampers sides that come down from the Premier League.

Four points clear at the top of the table, the Canaries look on course to bounce back up to the top tier at the first time of asking but there will still be players eyeing a Carrow Road exit when the transfer market opens later this week.

A number of Norwich players have been linked with leaving the Norfolk club in January, while others have fallen out of favour completely through the first half of the 2020/21 campaign.

With the transfer window set to open on Friday, we’ve highlighted two players that will surely be hoping to leave as soon as next week…

Josip Drmic

The Switzerland international has not featured once for the Canaries this season, with Farke repeatedly indicating that the striker had no part in his plans.

With Norwich flying at the top of the table and among the highest scorers in the Championship, it’s hard to see Drmic fighting his way back into contention and so he’ll surely be desperate to leave the club as soon as possible.

The striker’s deal is not set to expire until summer 2022 but, according to Capology, he is one of the highest earners at the club, so you’d imagine the Canaries will be keen to offload him.

The 28-year-old has Bundesliga pedigree and has made more than 30 appearances for his country, so you feel that there should be interest – particularly if Norwich are happy to let him go for a low fee or nothing.

Did these 20 things happen to Norwich City in 2020?

1 of 20 Have Norwich City won more than ten games at Carrow Road in 2020? Yes No

Moritz Leitner

Another player that has seemingly been deemed excess to requirements by Farke this season, Leitner has also been restricted to just U23s appearances.

The central midfielder has, in part due to injury issues, not made a senior appearance since January and with the likes of Oliver Skipp and Jacob Lungi Sörensen joining in the summer, it seems unlikely the Norwich boss is going to change his mind and bring him back into the fray.

Leitner still has a year and a half left on his current deal but he’ll no doubt be keen to leave Carrow Road as soon as possible and the former Borussia Dortmund man should be able to find a new club.