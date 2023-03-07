Two new clubs join Chuba Akpom transfer race amid previous Everton links with Middlesbrough star

Two Bundesliga sides have joined the race to sign Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom this summer, it has been claimed.

That is as per a report by AllNigeriaSoccer.com, who report that both Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 27-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

The two German sides are not the first to show an interest in Akpom this season, with his fine form in front of goal catching the eye of several Premier League clubs, too.

Indeed, Everton were name-dropped as potential January destination for Akpom, whilst Southampton and Everton have also been linked, too.

It’s no surprise given Akpom’s current situation.

Not only has the forward been on fire this season, but his contract situation makes a move even more appealing.

Indeed, following his brace at the weekend, the 27-year-old took his Championship tally to 21 goals in 28 appearances.

Meanwhile, his contract was due to expire this summer before Middlesbrough recently triggered an extension, meaning he will only have one year left on his current deal come the summer.

He could therefore be available at a good price.

The Verdict

I doubt these clubs will be the last two to enter the race for Chuba Akpom by the time the summer arrives.

In fact, if Middlesbrough do not end up winning promotion to the Premier League, there could be an all out bidding war for the 27-year-old.

It would be a real shame to see Akpom leave Boro if they did go on to get promotion, though, it has to be said.

Only because it would be fascinating to see how he gets on in the top flight playing under Michael Carrick given how prolific he has been at Championship level.