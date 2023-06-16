Reading could turn their attentions to unemployed managers Danny Cowley and Steve Cotterill, according to Darren Witcoop.

Reading’s search for a new manager looks set to continue as Chris Wilder’s appointment has collapsed.

What is the latest with Reading’s managerial pursuit?

The Royals have been searching for a new permanent manager since April, after they sacked Paul Ince and replaced him with former player Noel Hunt on an interim basis.

Reading suffered a disastrous season that resulted in them being relegated from the Championship.

However, it looked like Reading had found their new manager, as talks had advanced with former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder.

Wilder took the reigns at Watford until the end of the season, and it seemed he was keen to remain in football.

However, it was soon reported that after talks advanced, the deal was delayed as the club had ongoing issues within the hierarchy.

It has now been confirmed by Football Insider, that talks between the 55-year-old and Reading have collapsed meaning their search for a new manager continues.

Who could be the next Reading FC manager?

While the news regarding Wilder settles, the Sunday Sports Mirror Editor Darren Witcoop has taken to Twitter to reveal that both Danny Cowley and Steve Cotterill could be back under consideration for the club.

Both were considered for the job before, but the club decided to press on with appointing Wilder as their new manager.

Cowley has been out of work since the beginning of the year, when he was sacked from League One side Portsmouth.

The 44-year-old has been mentioned in regards to some vacancies, but nothing has ever materialised.

Steve Cotterill has just been sacked from Shrewsbury Town of League One after the club underwent some restructuring ideas and decided to part ways with the 58-year-old.

Cotterill guided Shrewsbury to a 12th place finish last season after being in charge of the club since 2020, with a spell at the club coming when he suffered from COVID and was in intensive care.

Steve Cotterill has had a decent spell at Shrewsbury but is set to depart by mutual consent.

Would Danny Cowley or Steve Cotterill be good appointments for Reading?

Both have previous experience when it comes to working in League One, so from that point of view, either one of these managers could be a good appointment for the club.

However, the concern would be that both have just been sacked from their previous jobs, but out of the two, you could argue that Cotterill is the one that has been hard done by.

So, the 58-year-old may want to prove his old side were wrong in their decision and be the man who can restore the Royals back to the Championship.