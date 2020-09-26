Two more European giants shows interest in Norwich City star

AC Milan and Roma have become the latest clubs to show an interest in Norwich City’s Max Aarons ahead of the transfer deadline.

The England U21 international impressed for the Canaries in the Premier League last season and is seen as a player with a bright future in the game.

Therefore, following Norwich’s relegation to the Championship there has been plenty of interest in the 20-year-old.

Bayern Munich and Tottenham are said to be admirers of the right-back, whilst Barcelona saw an offer for Aarons rejected last week as they step up their search for Nelson Semedo’s replacement after the Portuguese international joined Wolves.

However, the Catalan giants appear to have Ajax’s Sergino Dest on their radar, opening the door for others to move for Aarons.

And, according to French reporter Loic Tanzi, the two Italian giants are said to be considering a move for the defender, with Serge Aurier also a target for Milan as well. Plus, the update confirms that Bayern Munich could still try to sign Aarons if they miss out on Dest.

The verdict

In truth, it seems inevitable that Aarons will leave before the transfer deadline but most Norwich fans won’t begrudge him a move if he does join a top European club.

Obviously, the likes of Bayern Munich, AC Milan or Roma are going to appeal hugely to the player but it’s a credit to Aarons that he has continued to play for the Canaries despite the speculation in recent weeks.

Ultimately though, these clubs need to pay the money that Norwich will demand and £20m would seem a good deal all-round.

