Millwall will be seeking to pick their form up a bit as we head into the new year, with Gary Rowett having seen his side slump to 16th place in the Sky Bet Championship standings after only picking up five league wins in their opening 20 fixtures.

January will come at a welcome time for the Lions and they will surely be looking to improve in all areas after largely failing to build on their impressive eighth placed finish last term.

The second transfer window of the current campaign really offers a good chance for the club to assess their options heading into the new year, with players likely to be heading in and out of the South Bermondsey outfit over the next few weeks.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Millwall in 2020?

1 of 20 Reach the fourth round of a cup competition? Yes No

Here, we have devised a list of TWO Millwall players who’ll surely be eyeing a New Den exit as soon as next week…

Troy Parrott

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has largely failed to settle at the club since making the move to the New Den and as of yet has failed to have found the net for the Championship outfit.

Big things were expected when he arrived under Rowett however things just haven’t clicked for him and you wouldn’t at all be surprised to see the youngster head back to his parent club in the new year.

As reported by Football Insider, the striker has largely struggled due to an ankle injury this term and as a result Spurs are said to be open to bringing him back to the north side of London.

Parrott may well be packing his bags at Millwall before his spell has even really got going as we move into the transfer window.

Shane Ferguson

Having only played a part in just six league games for the Lions, Ferguson could well be seeking to depart for pastures new next week.

A good servant for the London based club, the former Newcastle United man has largely found himself behind Scott Malone and Murray Wallace in the pecking order under Rowett in more recent times.

His versatility does offer a good get out for Rowett when injuries occur however it does feel like the player’s spell at the New Den is slowly coming to an end.

A proven Championship player, the 29-year-old could well be a viable option for many a club over these next few weeks if he does indeed push to depart for more regular first team football.