Two Middlesbrough players who’ll surely be eyeing a Riverside Stadium exit as soon as next week

What a season it’s been for Middlesbrough so far.

After a shocking season last time out it’s safe to say that expectations were fairly low coming into the current campaign.

However it seems that Neil Warnock had other ideas.

The Teessiders are firmly in contention to secure a spot in the play-offs this term, but with plenty of matches left to play there’s still work to be done.

With the January transfer window just around the corner Middlesbrough will be hoping to bring some players in, but there could also be some heading for the exit door.

Here are two contenders to move on next month.

Nathan Wood

The central defender is one of the hottest prospects at the club but has found first team opportunities hard to come by.

Wood is the future of the club but looks set to be allowed to leave the club on loan as he seeks to play regular matches in the EFL.

This could be a move to a League One or League Two side, but either way it will certainly serve him well as he looks to establish himself at the Riverside Stadium in seasons to come.

Patrick Roberts

It seems pretty inevitable that an exit could be on the cards.

The Manchester City man has really struggled to establish himself under Neil Warnock – much to the frustration of everyone involved, including the supporters.

Ending his loan agreement would free up a chunk of the wage budget to let Middlesbrough bring in a other player – something that they’re likely to pursue.