Two London giants interested in Middlesbrough attacker

Arsenal and Chelsea are both keen on signing young Middlesbrough attacker Calum Kavanagh, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Kavanagh – whose father Graham also represented Middlesbrough during his playing career – is already starting to impress for ‘Boro’s youth teams, despite the fact he is still only 16-years-old.

It now appears his performances, which have also seen him capped at underage level by the Republic of Ireland, are now starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

According to the latest reports, both Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be keen on a deal for the teenager, and it has been suggested that it is the Blues who are leading the way in the battle for his signature, with the offer of the chance to make it in the Stamford Bridge club’s first-team.

Middlesbrough are said to be keen to tie the striker down to a new long-term deal in the northeast, although Kavanagh himself is understood to prefer a shorter deal in order to give himself the opportunity to see how his career plays out.

That is despite the fact that it is also thought the striker is keen to make a name himself in the senior ranks at the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

The fact that Kavanagh is already starting to make an impact for ‘Boro at youth level at such a young age is certainly encouraging for his prospects going forward.

Indeed, when you look at the size of the clubs taking an interest in Kavanagh, and consider there is more than one of them doing that, it does seem as though there is plenty of potential there, meaning he is not a player either Arsenal or Chelsea are going to want to miss out on.

Consequentially, it does seem slightly hard to see Middlesbrough keeping hold of the striker for too long, given the financial power of those two sides, and the appeal that playing for a club of that size will surely have for any player such as Kavanagh.