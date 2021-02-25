Two Liverpool legends feature: 5 players Norwich City have suffered the most damage from

There are always certain players that clubs dread playing against.

For some reason, some individuals just seem to like playing against a particular club, and can often be relied on to make an impact in those games.

Sadly for Norwich City, they are no different, and there are some players who can often be expected to make a big impact when they come up against the Canaries.

But just which players might Norwich dread coming up against more than any others?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve taken a look at the five players who have enjoyed the most individual success against the Canaries, based on Transfermarkt’s records for those who scored the most goals and provided the most assists in games with the East Anglian club.

5. Conor Hourihane

We start with someone whose ability Norwich were made to regret only recently, with Hourihane having netted an excellent long range effort during Swansea’s 2-0 win over the Canaries earlier this month.

That goal was the midfielder’s seventh in just nine games against Norwich, while he has also provided three assists in those outings.

4. Sergio Aguero

If Norwich do win promotion to the Premier League this season, then they will no doubt be hoping that Manchester City do not extend Aguero’s contract to keep him at The Etihad for the 2021/22 campaign.

The ruthless Argentinean striker has scored seven goals and provided four assists in just eight appearances against Norwich.

3. Deon Burton

Having spent almost 20 years playing up and down the Football League in his career, Burton was inevitably going to come up against Norwich on a number of occasions, and he did take his opportunity.

The striker, who represented Portsmouth, Derby and Charlton among others, came up against the Canaries 12 times during career, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in that time.

2. Ian Rush

Coming up against Norwich 21 times during his career, a player as good as Ian Rush was only going to make an impression against the Canaries.

That is something he certainly managed to do, with those games bringing nine goals and one assist for the Liverpool icon.

1. Luis Suarez

If Norwich never come up against Luis Suarez again, they will probably feel it is too soon.

Suarez had already scored two hat-tricks for the Canaries by the time he put four past them in one 5-1 thrashing in 2013, with the striker eventually netting a total of 12 goals in just six appearances against Norwich.

The Uruguayan also pitched in three assists during those outings against the Canaries, not a bad return at all, unless you’re a Norwich fan.