Two leave, Fulham keen on key star: All the latest Coventry City transfer news 

Coventry City are looking to have a positive transfer window as they bid to get themselves up the Sky Bet Championship and build on last year.

The Sky Blues have had a fantastic time of things in the last couple of years with them making good progress and for much of last season they were considered as genuine play-off contenders.

In the end, they ran out of a bit of steam but the quality is there and they are looking to build again.

Here, then, we take a look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding the club…

Josh Pask leaves

Josh Pask is moving from England to Wales with him agreeing to join Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints.

This was a Football League World exclusive, and Pask joins the Welsh side ahead of the new season for a very different sort of challenge.

He’ll be looking to help maintain them as the dominant force in Wales.

Julien Dacosta exits

Julien Dacosta has joined League One Shrewsbury Town as another depature from the Sky Blues.

It’s not that surprising a piece of news when you consider he was regularly struggling to get into the team at Coventry, and he’ll be looking for better days at Shrewsbury.

He has plenty to offer, but it was clear his time at Coventry was up.

Fulham eye Hamer

Gus Hamer is a wanted man this summer according to The Sun.

It’s perhaps no surprise to hear that either, given the quality that he has on the ball and off of the ball, and Coventry will just be doing all they can to try and keep him.

Fulham, though, are thought to be among those keen and the lure of Premier League football may well be too much to turn down.

Robins to give youngsters a chance

Finally, Mark Robins has said that some of his younger players will be given the chance to show what they can do in pre-season before any decision on loan exits is made.

Quoted by Coventry Live, he said:

“We are going to have some of the younger players join in with us at the start of pre-season anyway, so the likes fo Jack Burroughs has come back from Ross County, Josh Reid, Will Bapaga, Ryan Howley and Ricardo Dinanga. But also Danny Cashman, who I hadn’t met until the other day because when he signed last summer he went straight out to Rochdale, so it will be nice to finally see him and see what levels he can get to.”

