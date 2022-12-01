Two knock on effects at Cardiff City if transfer agreement struck for 25-year-old

After finishing the campaign in 18th under Steve Morison last season, the hope was that in 2022/23, Cardiff City could kick on.

That has not been the case, though, and despite Morison having been replaced with Mark Hudson, the club sit 19th in the current Championship standings.

One clear issue has been goals, but the club may be seeking to address that in January.

As per Football Insider, the Bluebirds are one of several clubs in the race to sign Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff.

The 25-year-old has 18 goals in 19 appearances so far in the National League this season, so it is clear to see why he is attracting attention.

That said, below, we’ve identified one winner and one loser at Cardiff City were the club to strike an agreement for the 25-year-old.

Less minutes for Kion Etete

If Langstaff were to arrive at Cardiff, it could potentially be seen as a blow to Kion Etete.

Having arrived in the summer, he has had to make do with very limited minutes so far this season and the arrival of another striking option could arguably push him even further away from regular minutes.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Cardiff City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 EX-MANAGERS: NEIL WARNOCK HAS MANAGED THE CLUB REAL FAKE

Etete is still only 21 and so has plenty of time to work his way back up the pecking order.

However, the club bringing in another player in your position when you are barely getting a game yourself must be a real matter of reflection for the youngster.

Indeed, if the club really felt like Etete was going to be particularly short of minutes, perhaps a loan deal could even be explored.

More options up front for Hudson

If Langstaff does arrive, Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson is undoubtedly a winner.

Although he would probably love a striker that has scored goals at a higher level, the fact is, Langstaff has scored goals this season and with the amount of attention he is attracting, many clearly believe he can play at a much higher level.

Goals have been a clear issue for Cardiff this season, with Callum Robinson forced to lead the line at times and Mark Harris having just three goals.

I just think further competition in that position by bringing in a player that could, and it’s a big could, be capable of adding goals to this Cardiff side is a win.

Indeed, it would give Mark Hudson more options in the forward areas, and that can never be a bad thing.

Although, it may, if Langstaff impressed, give him something of a selection headache.