Two key Luton Town dilemmas facing Nathan Jones ahead of Coventry clash

Luton Town will be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to play-off-chasing rivals Coventry City tonight.

The Hatters, who sit a point outside of the top-six positions, have enjoyed a strong start to 2022 and are continuing to inflict pressure on the current occupiers of a play-off place.

Nathan Jones’ side saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday, with Middlesbrough running out as 2-1 winners at the Riverside Stadium.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas that Jones has to contend with ahead of tonight’s clash at Coventry…

The absence of Gabe Osho

Gabe Osho was forced off against Middlesbrough with Matt Crooks landing on him after the 23-year-old had cleared the ball away on Saturday.

Jones confirmed to Luton Today that Osho will be missing tonight against the Sky Blues, with Osho starting 10 of Luton’s last 11 matches in all competitions.

The 23-year-old’s versatility has proven to be a major positive for Jones and his Luton team over the course of the season, and with the availability of Kal Naismith and Allan Campbell unknown, then Luton could come into tonight rather depleted.

However, Jones is hopeful that Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu will be ready for tonight, whilst Luke Berry and Jordan Clark both nearing full fitness too.

It would appear that the Hatters will not be too damaged from a midfield perspective, but defensively speaking, with Osho missing, Naismith a doubt and Sonny Bradley sidelined too, then Luton could be left a little short.

However, Dan Potts has proven to be a more than competent left-sided defensive option when operating as part of a back three in the FA Cup in recent weeks.

Continued forward line options

Cameron Jerome and Elijah Adebayo started against Boro at the weekend, with the pair tasked with ousting the Middlesbrough defence with their physicality.

Considering that Harry Cornick gave the Sky Blues all sorts of problems in September, the pacy forward could be restored to starting XI duties.

Adding to this, Coventry struggled massively against Michael Obafemi’s pace at the weekend, something that Jones will be well aware of.

Fred Onyedinma missed out altogether on Saturday, but if he is fit, then he could also be an option, with his devastating pace causing havoc at times this season.