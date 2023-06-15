Jobe Bellingham's relationship with Sunderland coach Mike Dodds was a factor that helped the Black Cats to sign the youngster from Birmingham City, a report from the Northern Echo has revealed.

Dodds was previously a coach at Birmingham and had been heavily involved in the academy, with his expertise helping Jobe's brother Jude Bellingham during his stay at St Andrew's.

The 37-year-old then moved on to the Stadium of Light in September 2021, becoming the Wearside outfit's Head of Individual Player Development and even being appointed caretaker boss following the dismissal of Lee Johnson.

He has remained at the club and that existing relationship between Dodds and the Bellingham family seems to have paid dividends, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman also knowing the Bellingham family well from his time at St Andrew's.

What were Jobe Bellingham's representatives impressed by?

The Northern Echo believes Bellingham's representatives were impressed by the Black Cats' track record of developing young players and placing their faith in youth.

Dan Neil was first given the chance to shine in the first team quite a while ago now and 15-year-old Chris Rigg has already made his first-team debut.

Although these players are too talented not to be given chances in the first team, the fact they have been given a chance to shine just goes to show that someone like Bellingham will be given an opportunity to make his mark if he's good enough.

Joe Anderson may not have won too many first-team appearances yet, but he certainly looks as though he will be in Tony Mowbray's plans in the long term, even if he requires a loan first.

Speaking of Mowbray, he did brilliantly at Blackburn Rovers to develop the likes of John Buckley and Tyrhys Dolan and has helped to improve Pierre Ekwah at his current club.

How does Jobe Bellingham fit into Sunderland's team?

The teenager could potentially replace Amad Diallo in the Black Cats' starting lineup, although he will need to have an excellent pre-season if he wants to have any chance of being in the starting lineup.

Anthony Patterson is a young asset who will only improve and they also have a very promising backline with the likes of Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume at their disposal.

In the middle of the park, Neil and Ekwah could potentially sit behind Bellingham, who could operate in a more advanced role. Jude Bellingham's attacking runs can be a real threat and younger sibling Jobe should be looking to replicate them if he sits just in front of Neil and Ekwah.

Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts could start on the wings with Ross Stewart up front, with those three able to be real game-changers at this level.

The Black Cats will need to address their lack of depth in some areas including their forward department - but that's an exceptional starting lineup IF Bellingham can be a real threat in the final third.

If he can't make that step up yet, he can't be in the starting lineup because that could harm the Black Cats' chances of being in the promotion mix once again next season.