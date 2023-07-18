Two key details have been confirmed along with Enzo Maresca's latest addition to his rebuilding job at the King Power Stadium as Leicester City add another goalkeeper to their ranks in the form of Mads Hermansen.

Leicester's initial interest in the Danish keeper emerged last week, when Danish news outlet B.T. stated that an initial bid was made by the Foxes in the region of £7m, but reports from the Leicester Mercury following the confirmation of the deal suggest that the club were able to bring the price down.

What key details have been confirmed in this transfer?

The aforementioned report from the Mercury state that a fee in the region of £5m was reached to acquire Hermansen from the Danish Superliga outfit.

Hermansen has also signed a five-year contract, which keeps him in the East Midlands until the summer of 2028 and joins a goalkeeping union of compatriot Daniel Iversen, Danny Ward and Alex Smithies - who between themselves have a substantial amount of prior Championship experience.

The 23-year-old has also had prior links to Everton, Bournemouth, and Burnley, as Vincent Kompany cast a scouting mission on the keeper in April prior to the Clarets' eventual promotion as Championship winners.

This signing continues to represent the change in philosophy that Maresca is looking to implement at the Foxes across pre-season, with Hermansen becoming his fourth addition since taking the reins last month after Callum Doyle, Conor Coady, and Harry Winks.

Who is Mads Hermansen?

Hermansen will be acclimatising to a completely new environment for the first time in eight years, having come through the ranks at Brøndby since his move from third division outfit Næsby.

Having made his initial debut for the club in the Danish Cup in the early stages of the 2020/21 season, Hermansen found himself as the club's first-choice keeper the following campaign as Brøndby began their defence as Danish champions.

He made 29 league appearances, as well as impressing on the European stage despite his club's exits at the Champions League play-off round and subsequently Europa League group stage.

The following season, Hermansen continued where he left off and was named as Brøndby's Player of the Year for the calendar year of 2022.

He was also called up for the most recent Euro 2024 Qualifiers by Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand but didn't feature in the starting eleven on either occasion.

What has Mads Hermansen said following this transfer?

Speaking to the club's official website following the move, Hermansen spoke about the potential of the club following their well-documented transition in the last decade, as well as its strong links to his homeland.

“Leicester is a very big club. It has so much potential. The [Premier League winning] season, of course, stands out for me. I’ve always followed the Premier League so, for me, that was a great season for the Club. I really felt inspired during that season because that was a real team,”

“I talk to them (Schmeichel and Iversen) both. They’re very nice guys. They’re in the national team and they only have positive things to say about the Club. It’s always nice to have someone to go to. I know Victor (Kristiansen) very well as well. It’s very nice for me." Hermansen added.

As Maresca looks to model his style based on previous spells as a coach with Manchester City, the Dane believes he has what it takes to fit in with the new manager's ideas.

“I think I developed in a very good way and I’m looking forward to taking the next steps with Leicester. I really like to be on the ball,"

“I like to play and be, as much as I can, in the game. I think I’m fast on the line, reaction-wise. Hopefully I can help the team by building up also.” He added.

It will certainly be a fascinating development to see who takes the Foxes' number one spot in their first game against rivals Coventry City on August 6th, but with the fee and reasoning behind this transfer, it is hard to see Hermansen not make an immediate impression at the King Power.