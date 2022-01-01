Two in, Two out: The Hull City January transfer business that could happen

With the January transfer window now open, the next few weeks looks set to be rather intriguing for Hull City.

With the much discussed takeover of the club by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali reportedly on the verge of completion, it will be intriguing to see what sort of impact the prospective new owner has on the makeup of the squad.

Indeed, with the Tigers still mired in a relegation battle, they may still need to strengthen their squad to preserve their second-tier status.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the ins and outs at Hull City over the course of this winter window.

In: Emirhan Aydogan

Given Ilicali’s links, it would not be a huge surprise to see some Turkish influence on Hull’s side arrive in January, and it seems things are already moving in the direction required for that to happen.

Reports in Turkey last month claimed that Hull are lining up a move midfielder Emirhan Aydogan from Turkish second-tier side Bursaspor.

With subsequent reports earlier this week revealing that the 24-year-old has now left Bursaspor after having his contract terminated by mutual consent – having scored 12 goals in 73 appearances for the club in total.

In: Vedat Muriqi

One other high profile arrival we could see at Hull over the course of the next few weeks, is Vedat Muriqi.

According to reports from the Hull Daily Mail, the Tigers are keen to sign the striker from Italian giants Lazio, with Muriqi familiar with Ilicali from his time at Fenerbahce.

It is thought that the Kosovo international is open to a move to England, but with Lazio apparently unwilling to do business with Hull, there could still be a considerable amount of negotation needed for this deal to get done.

Out: Keane Lewis-Potter

Although they won’t want to lose him, one player whose future at Hull beyond January could soon be up in the air, is Keane Lewis-Potter.

The young attacker played a key role in Hull’s League One title win last season, and has continued to be a vital presence in their side during the current campaign, which has started to attract attention from elsewhere.

Premier League sides such as Southampton and West Ham have been linked with the 20-year-old, and given the finances available to those top-flight clubs, it could be hard for Hull to say ‘no’ if an offer does come in.

Out: Jacob Greaves

One other player whose future Hull could fins themselves facing some scrutiny over, is Jacob Greaves.

The 21-year-old is another who has impressed with his performances this season, seemingly attracting attention from the Premier League, with struggling Norwich credited with an interest in the centre back.

For their part, Hull are said to have no intention of letting the defender go, but you wonder whether Norwich could be able to come up with an offer that could test the Tigers resolve with regards to Greaves.