Sunderland are in the battle for the Championship play-offs once again but transfer uncertainty and a new manager taking the wheel has meant there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding their future as things stand.

The Black Cats are right in the top six battle as these stand, and fans will be expectant of some movement in the January transfer window thanks to the managerial switch, injuries, and potential incomings and outgoings.

It will be a treacherous window for some clubs, but Michael Beale having a young side that could well be sold for big money in the future may just tip the window in their favour - and Football League World takes a look at what their dream XI could be come the end of the window.

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson was outstanding for Sunderland in last season's play-off campaign and as one of England's best young goalkeepers - alongside being a homegrown star - there is zero reason to replace the shot-stopper.

RB: Trai Hume

Hume is in a toss-up between himself and Niall Huggins for the right-back slot; but with Dennis Cirkin confirmed to have been out injured for three months earlier this week, Huggins would be best acting as a left-back option for now - leaving Hume with a free shot at making the right-back berth his own.

CB: Luke O'Nien

A real fan favourite at the Stadium of Light, centre-back O'Nien has been trusted with the captain's armband given that current skipper Corry Evans can't find his way into the team.

Many have questioned whether he is built for the centre-back slot due to his height but he's more than proved people wrong with his heart, desire, and leadership at the back for the Black Cats.

CB: Daniel Ballard

Ballard didn't quite enjoy the Tyne-Wear derby that he would've dreamt of thanks to his own goal and giving away a penalty, but against Premier League opposition he shouldn't look into that too much.

His performance before accidentally giving the away side the opening was enough to prove his worth to the line-up.

LB: Owen Beck

The first potential signing of this 'dream' lineup. With Cirkin being ruled out until April at the earliest, Beale must bring in a left-back. Having been at Rangers at the start of the campaign, the scouts at Ibrox will undoubtedly be aware of Beck after his outstanding performances for Dundee in the first half of the campaign.

Beck was recalled by Liverpool with injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, but with the duo expected back at the end of the window, this could be a deal for Sunderland to complete around deadline day - if they can wait that long.

Should the defender feature for the Reds before the end of the month, he won't be able to head out on loan again.

CM: Dan Neil

Neil has been superb for Sunderland since making his breakthrough season in League One just two seasons ago, and at the age of just 22 it's a similar situation to Patterson - there is absolutely no reason to replace him.

CM: Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah has continued his development in 2023/24 and is evolving into an impressive central midfielder at Championship level.

There have been Premier League links already but the Black Cats will be keen to get the to end of the window with the young Frenchman still in their ranks.

RM: Patrick Roberts

Roberts had struggled to find a permanent home in his time at Manchester City with loans galore becoming worse and worse. But Sunderland have nurtured him and whilst he hasn't scored for the Black Cats this season, he offers an older approach to a young midfield that will only learn from his experiences in the Champions League, Premier League and of course, at Celtic.

AM: Jobe Bellingham

Brother of young England hero Jude, Jobe can often be overlooked but he is much loved on Wearside.

A strong outing this season at Sunderland shows he can create his own career without feeling the pressure of living up to Jude's expectations. It's easy to forget how old he is and four goals at just 18 years old is a good haul.

LM: Jack Clarke

The star man of the team, Clarke has been linked with moves away from the club with the likes of West Ham, Brentford and Burnley all supposedly keen on his signature. Sunderland will know that they'll face a battle to keep Clarke on their books but a huge fee should deter any interest.

ST: Michael Obafemi

With Burnley all but set to confirm the loan signing of David Datro Fofana from Chelsea, it leaves the Ivorian competing with Lyle Foster, Jay Rodriguez, and Michael Obafemi for a striking role. Obafemi has had his injury woes since joining Burnley, and he's been limited to 18 minutes of Premier League action all season.

Michael Obafemi - Championship stats Games Goals 2021-22 (Swansea) 32 12 2022-23 (July to January at Swansea) 19 3 2022-23 (January onwards at Burnley) 12 2

The Clarets won't want a depreciating asset having made his move permanent in the summer and with Rodriguez out of contract in the summer, this could be the perfect move for both sides - a proven Championship striker for Sunderland and Burnley could be more than happy to accept any bid with game time propelling Obafemi up the pecking order next season.