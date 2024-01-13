Highlights Southampton have made a strong start to their Championship campaign and are currently in third place, pushing for automatic promotion.

The team's unbeaten run in the league is a testament to their successful formula and they should avoid making unnecessary changes.

However, the potential departure of Che Adams may require adjustments to the lineup, with possible replacements in mind such as Connor Roberts and Jack Clarke.

Southampton have begun their first campaign back in the Championship well, flying high near the top of the table, but they could solidify their place in the promotion battle with a couple of key additions.

The Saints likely would not have expected to be battling it out in the Championship a couple of years ago when they were looking up and not down in the Premier League but that is where they find themselves for the 2023/24 campaign.

Now at the halfway point in the season, Russell Martin's side find themselves in third place and in with a chance of clinching an automatic promotion spot.

Championship table (correct as of 11 January) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 26 +36 65 2 Ipswich Town 26 +15 55 3 Southampton 26 +15 52 4 Leeds United 26 +20 48 5 West Brom 26 +12 42 6 Sunderland 26 +8 40

Unbeaten in the league for 18 games, stretching back to 30 September last year, it is likely a case of not trying to fix something that isn't broken at St Mary's.

However, the Saints could be at risk of losing Che Adams, who nearly departed the club at the end of last summer, which could provoke some changes in the side. With that in mind, below is what could be the Saints' dream line-up at the conclusion of this transfer window...

GK: Gavin Bazunu

The former Manchester City man has impressed at St Mary's since joining in the summer of 2022 and it is unlikely that Martin will opt to disrupt such a vital position on the pitch.

The 21-year-old has started all 26 of Southampton's league games this season, keeping seven clean sheets in the process, according to Transfermarkt.

RB: Connor Roberts

With the potential of Che Adams departing to follow the Premier League interest in him, it is not inconceivable that regular Saints right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is pushed further upfield to compensate, as has been tested in flashes already this season.

Roberts is linked with a move to Leeds following the departure of Luke Ayling on loan to Middlesbrough. It would be an audacious attempt if Southampton moved to hijack the deal, but it would allow Walker-Peters the freedom to put his adaptability to use and create a difficult problem for one of their direct promotion rivals.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

The young centre-back is currently on loan from Manchester City, having agreed the temporary deal just after the beginning of the season.

It has proved a smart bit of business for the Saints, with the 21-year-old having started 20 times for the club this season, playing the full 90 minutes in most and also chipping in with two goals and an assist, according to TransferMarkt.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek is crucial to the Saints defensive unit, having been a key starting member of the squad in the Premier League since 2018/19 before a brief loan spell at Aston Villa last season.

Alongside the talented but young loanee Harwood-Bellis, the 27-year-old adds some much-needed experience to the backline, leaving little wonder that it has been a go-to-combination for Martin.

Related Southampton dealt transfer blow as Aberdeen man reveals stance Bojan Miovski has revealed his stance amid interest from Southampton in recent weeks

LB: Ryan Manning

The 27-year-old was signed from Swansea City in the summer and has made an instant impact on the side this season.

Though not as ever-present as other members of the Saints defensive unit, sometimes on account of Martin's changing styles and setups, he has still been crucial, having appeared 23 times, 18 of which from the first whistle, according to Transfermarkt.

CM: Will Smallbone

Having spent last season on loan at fellow Championship side Stoke City, Smallbone has made a good impression in his first few months back at St Mary's.

Racking up three goals and one assist in 23 league appearances from midfield, according to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old is highly rated at the Saints, evidenced by the three-year contract he was handed last summer.

CM: Flynn Downes

Downes is another relatively young midfielder who has played a crucial role in what is often a three-man central midfield. The 24-year-old is currently on loan from Premier League side West Ham.

He has so far made 19 appearances for the Saints, 18 of those coming from the first whistle, and has provided two assists, according to Transfermarkt. He may be a player that Martin will regret having to see go in the summer.

CM: Stuart Armstrong

The 31-year-old is part of the furniture at St Mary's, having joined the club in the summer of 2018 from Celtic and going on to make 196 appearances for the Saints so far, according to Transfermarkt.

Much like Bednarek, in a side that has faced some turbulence following the relegation, Armstrong provides some much-needed experience in the centre of the park.

CAM: Kyle Walker-Peters

Though only experimented with briefly this season, Walker-Peters' adaptability is not a new phenomenon, and he could make an effective replacement operating behind the striker or drifting into wider areas.

In time, it may transpire that the Saints are best off deploying the 26-year-old in his more natural full-back position, but should Che Adams get his Premier League move, it may be the case that Southampton already have a creative player in building in Walker-Peters that could save them having to splash out this January.

CAM: Jack Clarke

The Saints are reported by The Northern Echo to be admirers of the Sunderland starlet, and it is easy to see why, having amassed 12 goals and 2 assists in 26 league appearances for the Black Cats, according to Transfermarkt.

It would be a blockbuster move for Southampton that would require them to fight off Leicester City along with Premier League interest, but this is a dream XI and Martin's side may find an advantage in the amount of minutes they can offer the player as opposed to those clubs in the league above.

The 23-year-old operates more naturally on the left flank but would likely fit best in one of the roles behind the striker.

Related Southampton and Leicester City join transfer chase for Sunderland star The Saints and Foxes are perhaps ambitiously in the hunt for Jack Clarke, along with multiple Premier League clubs

ST: Adam Armstrong

Armstrong has been one of the key players in this Southampton side so far this season, having provided 13 goals and 9 assists in 26 appearances, making him the club's top scorer and assist-provider, according to FotMob.

The 26-year-old has primarily played as the focal point of the attack and that could be the best place for him with Clarke and Walker-Peters behind.