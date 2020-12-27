Two Huddersfield Town players who’ll surely be eyeing an exit as soon as next week

Huddersfield Town fans may be stinging after being on the losing end of an all-Yorkshire clash with Barnsley this weekend, but the positive signs are there for all to see.

It was all change in pre-season with the arrival of Leeds under-23 manager Carlos Corberan, who came in to implement a new philosophy at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It’s reaping rewards so far, and their current 14th place in the Championship doesn’t really tell the whole story on how they’ve played, especially after suffering some major injury blows.

After recouping some money in the summer for the likes of Karlan Grant and Steve Mounie, there may be some finances to play with in the January transfer window, although debts still need to be paid to former owner Dean Hoyle.

And there’s also the case of some current squad members who could be on the way out, with contracts expiring in the summer.

Let’s look at two Huddersfield players who could be heading out of the exit door come January.

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard was an expensive gamble from Norwich City in 2018, signing for around £11 million, but it’s fair to say he’s not had the impact that his fee suggested.

Pritchard has started just five games under Corberan, and doesn’t seem to fit into his high-pressing system where he plays three central midfielders and two wingers, with the 27-year-old more of a ‘number 10’.

Another one who is out of contract at the end of the season, Pritchard is thought to be a top earner at the club and he’s not going to get the same contract, and he may not even get a new offer from the club.

It may be time for a fresh start for Pritchard, who still clearly has talent but may need a new club to showcase them at.

Christopher Schindler

The German centre back has been with the Terriers for nearly five years, but he’s out of contract at the end of the season and is free to talk to foreign clubs from the start of January.

The 30-year-old has been a rock at the back for many years and has been a key part of Corberan’s system, but a knee injury suffered against QPR a few weeks ago may have ended his season.

There’s still no news back for the fans from the scan results, but it would be a shame for Huddersfield fans to have their last memory of Schindler in the blue and white being stretchered off.

Considering he’s yet to sign a new deal, you’d expect he’s open to offers, and he may just seek a move back to Germany for the rest of his career.