Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Two good line-ups in a row? I don’t believe it’ – Many Birmingham fans react to starting XI vs Reading

Published

9 hours ago

on

Birmingham face another difficult away trip on Wednesday evening when take on inform Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Aitor Karanka’s men pulled off a surprise victory at Bristol City on Saturday and therefore, go in search of back-to-back Championship wins for just the second time under the Spaniard.

Another success in Berkshire could see the Blues move 11 points clear of the relegation-zone, and end the night closer to the top-six than the dreaded dotted-line, which would be a relief for Karanka after his difficult start to life at St Andrew’s.

The big festive Birmingham City quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20

In what year were Birmingham City formed?

Following Birmingham’s slender victory at Ashton Gate, the Blues boss has made just the one alteration from the Robins win – with left-back Kristian Pederson replacing George Friend, who appears to be injured as he hasn’t been named on the bench.

Here, we’ve been looking at how Blues supporters have been reacting on Twitter to Karanka’s starting XI for the game against the promotion-hopefuls, and they seem fairly happy.

Check the best below:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Two good line-ups in a row? I don’t believe it’ – Many Birmingham fans react to starting XI vs Reading

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: