‘Two good line-ups in a row? I don’t believe it’ – Many Birmingham fans react to starting XI vs Reading

Birmingham face another difficult away trip on Wednesday evening when take on inform Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Aitor Karanka’s men pulled off a surprise victory at Bristol City on Saturday and therefore, go in search of back-to-back Championship wins for just the second time under the Spaniard.

Another success in Berkshire could see the Blues move 11 points clear of the relegation-zone, and end the night closer to the top-six than the dreaded dotted-line, which would be a relief for Karanka after his difficult start to life at St Andrew’s.

The big festive Birmingham City quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year were Birmingham City formed? 1865 1875 1885 1895

Following Birmingham’s slender victory at Ashton Gate, the Blues boss has made just the one alteration from the Robins win – with left-back Kristian Pederson replacing George Friend, who appears to be injured as he hasn’t been named on the bench.

Here, we’ve been looking at how Blues supporters have been reacting on Twitter to Karanka’s starting XI for the game against the promotion-hopefuls, and they seem fairly happy.

Check the best below:

Why has nobody picked up on the fact that it isnt the same team and that we’re missing Friend😔 — 𝘽𝙍𝘼𝘿 𝙅 (@Brad__Jenko) December 9, 2020

Just seen Pedersen is back pic.twitter.com/0eyOJzsYTC — Jack (@jackblenkiron) December 9, 2020

Really pleased to see pretty much the same side. Assume friend is injured. Pedersen got a lot to do tonight as looked good without him in the side and he keeps making mistakes now. — Damian O (@Damian_BCFC) December 9, 2020

Dutch Mike starting consecutive games, you love to see it 😍 — Declan (@DecDavis_) December 9, 2020

Two good lineups in a row? I don’t believe it — 𝕯𝖆𝖓🔮 (@_0121Dan) December 9, 2020

Good line up apart from peds , he's a bit of a liability lately — Gabriel Keegan (@GabrielKeegan6) December 9, 2020

Bench not too shabby. Hopefully he utilises it 😂 — Sam (@samjbeech83) December 9, 2020

Lovely got Harry redknapps defence, arguably rowetts midfield, Sunjic an exception and Karankas front three! — haseeb9official (@haseeb9official) December 9, 2020

A good lineup again???? — Billy (@BFulford33) December 9, 2020