Southampton's relegation from the Premier League earlier this year may not have happened if the club's hierarchy recruited better in the January transfer window, with their recruits making minimal impact upon their arrivals.

Under Nathan Jones, the Saints signed players such as Mislav Orsic and Paul Onuachu - the former who played five times with just one of those appearances being in the Premier League in a six-minute cameo and the latter playing 11 times in the top flight of English football without scoring.

Orsic has already been moved on to Trabzonspor of Turkey on a permanent basis whilst Onuachu has interest from clubs in Germany, Saudi Arabia and Turkey but at the minute remains at St Mary's Stadium as no-one has made an acceptable offer.

James Bree joined from Luton Town but struggled to really step up to level, but there were a couple of successes with Charly Alcaraz a hit on the south coast following his arrival from Racing Club in Argentina.

Then there was Kamaldeen Sulemana, who the Saints splashed out a club-record £22 million fee on from Stade Rennais on the final day of the transfer window in a bid to try and inject some fresh pace and creativity to their squad.

The Ghanaian played 18 times in the Premier League either on the left flank or up-front, but it took him until the final match of the season against Liverpool to score his first two goals for the club in a 4-4 draw.

Sulemana did excite in patches though and following Southampton's relegation to the Championship, the 21-year-old is attracting interest from France.

According to L'Equipe, both Lille and OGC Nice are keen to give the winger a return across the English Channel just six months after his move, but there is no information on if they fancy the 18-cap international on a loan deal or permanently.

What is Kamaldeen Sulemana's situation with Southampton?

When arriving at the club in February, Sulemana signed a four-and-a-half year contract, keeping him at the Saints until the summer of 2027.

Despite the long-term commitment to Southampton, there will be a chance that Sulemana won't want to play in the Championship, although he would have known the risks when he put pen to paper.

Sulemana did not feature though in Southampton's 4-2 friendly win over Reading this weekend, which could suggest that he's poised to depart the south coast outfit in the near future

What is Kamaldeen Sulemana's transfer value?

Considering £22 million was spent on his services, you'd expect Sulemana would be sold for a similar fee should anyone come in for him on a permanent basis.

And considering Lille and Nice have already signed players of similar value this summer, it's realistic to think that they may put permanent propositions on the table for the Ghana international.

Sulemana has had flashes of brilliance in a Southampton shirt, none more so than against Liverpool on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign, but he has obviously not had the chance to show it that much.

Southampton will no doubt be happy to recoup his transfer fee though, but it's much harder to see them accepting a loan deal with an option to buy - an obligaton though could be different.