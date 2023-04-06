Vincent Kompany is not likely to swap Burnley for Leicester City given the current trajectories of both clubs and the lack of spending at the King Power Stadium, EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has claimed.

The Clarets are top of the Championship and can clinch promotion to the Premier League with wins over Middlesbrough and Sheffield United across the Easter Weekend.

Are Leicester City interested in Burnley's Vincent Kompany?

According to Sky Sports, Kompany is on Leicester's radar as they search for a replacement for Brendan Rodgers, who was left the club by mutual agreement recently.

Foxes chief Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has flown to the UK to ramp up the new manager hunt and it is said that the Burnley boss is highly thought of at the King Powers Stadium.

Will Vincent Kompany leave Burnley for Leicester City?

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer has eased any Turf Moor fears about losing the 36-year-old and suggested the reasons he won't make the switch are two-fold.

He explained: "Vincent Kompany's done a fantastic job with Burnley. Unbelievable job. They've blown everyone out of the water in the Championship. It's surprised everybody, the brand of football they've played, so Vincent Kompany is in demand.

"But Leicester and Burnley could be swapping places. We know that Burnley are going to get promoted to the Premier League and as it stands at the moment, it looks like Leicester are going to be relegated - they're certainly in deep trouble.

"I don't think he'll be swapping Burnley for Leicester.

"There's another problem for Leicester. It's been very difficult for Brendan Rodgers this season because they've had to sell their best players and they've had no income or revenue to bring in. I'd still have thought Brendan to do better with the squad he had at Leicester but he hasn't so he's gone.

"I don't think it's a job that's going to appeal to Vincent Kompany."

Could Vincent Kompany leave Burnley this summer?

With the Clarets heading back to the Premier League and Kompany so central to their rebuild over the past year or so, it would be a surprise were he to leave this summer.

He's made it clear he feels he still has a lot to learn as a coach and next season would certainly be a learning experience.

As such, you'd imagine it would take a big job to tempt him away from Burnley in the summer