Two ex-Premier League bosses on Middlesbrough manager radar despite Michael Carrick talks

Scott Parker and Sean Dyche are ‘in the thinking’ of the Middlesbrough hierarchy when it comes to selecting the club’s new manager, according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas.

Boro have been without a boss for over a week now since the sacking of Chris Wilder, and in the first few days of the vacancy it appeared that Rob Edwards, recently fired by Watford, was the number one contender to be his successor.

However, late last week it emerged that Boro wanted to speak with Carrick and initial talks are said to have taken place, with more due later today as the ex-Manchester United player and interim boss isn’t 100 per cent convinced about returning to football just yet, per The Athletic.

Boro owner Steve Gibson isn’t just narrowing his search down to one name though, as there are others in the frame should talks with Carrick not produce a positive outcome.

And he has his eyes on two former Premier League bosses who are currently out of work in Parker and Dyche, with the former losing his job with Bournemouth back in August after a fall-out with the Cherries hierarchy over summer recruitment and ambitions.

Dyche meanwhile left his position at Burnley in April after nearly 10 years in the dugout at Turf Moor, and whilst he appears to be holding out for another top flight job at this moment in time, the 51-year-old’s comments on Ben Foster’s ‘Fozcast‘ podcast suggest that he would be open to the right role in the Championship.

The Verdict

Both Parker and Dyche are definitely a different profile to a potential Carrick appointment and they all have their positives.

Parker is a proven promotion winner with two different clubs, but has perhaps shown that under the pressures of Premier League management and when things aren’t exactly going his own way, he can crack – just like he recently did at Bournemouth.

Dyche meanwhile worked wonders at Burnley in the Premier League and whilst it went a bit wrong in the end, he will be wanting a chance no doubt to prove himself at the top level of English football once again.

The direct style that Dyche tends to employ may not suit Boro so much either with the players they currently have, so in that sense he may not be the ideal candidate, but you cannot argue with the majority of the results he’s gotten.