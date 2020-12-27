Two Derby County players who’ll surely be eyeing a Pride Park exit as soon as next week

Despite still sitting in the relegation zone after Christmas, Derby County fans have every reason to be more positive than they were this time last month.

Fresh off the back of sacking Phillip Cocu, the club looked in dire trouble with no manager and a takeover that seemed to be stalling.

But under caretaker boss Wayne Rooney, the Rams have had an upturn in fortunes and have lost just one of their last eight games.

Bin Zayed International look set to complete their takeover very soon and from then a new permanent gaffer should be appointed – it could even be Rooney himself.

It’s clear to see that some incomings are needed, but there will also be a few Rams players that could see their futures away from Pride Park as the transfer window opens.

Let’s look at two who may be fielding offers from other clubs.

Jack Marriott

Currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, Marriott suffered a calf injury in November which has restricted him to seven goalless appearances for the Owls.

He’s been back recovering at Derby’s training ground and his loan to Wednesday is expected to be cut short once the January window opens.

Derby then have a decision to make. They could either give him another chance and reintegrate him into the first team, or they could try and recoup some of the reported £5 million they paid for him.

Mike te Wierik

Te Wierik was a Cocu summer signing, but after a few games for the club he looked woefully out of his depth.

It may have been a case of nerves or simply just not being good enough, but the 28-year-old hasn’t made a matchday squad since Rooney has been in temporary charge of the team.

That speaks volumes and if Rooney is made manager on a permanent basis, there seems to be no way back for the Dutch defender.