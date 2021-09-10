Two debutants start: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Bolton on Saturday

Ipswich Town host Bolton Wanderers on Saturday hoping to finally kick start their season in League One and secure their first three points of the campaign.

The international break has presented Paul Cook’s side with the chance to take stock on where they are after having played five matches in the league in the opening month of the season.

The Tractor Boys have only managed to take two points from a possible 15 at this stage in the campaign.

That is considerably short of where they are aiming to be this season. It also does not reflect in any way shape or form the ambition that has been put into building their squad over the summer.

Cook is not under any immediate pressure in terms of his job security at Portman Road, but with Ipswich having invested so heavily into their squad they have to be competing at the top of table soon.

Bedding in all the new players was always going to be a major task for Cook, but with the caliber of players that Ipswich have signed for League One they have to start getting results.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by AFC Wimbledon last time out in the league, Ipswich take on a Bolton side who have made a solid start to life back in League One after picking up nine points in their first six matches.

So with all of that in mind, we take a look at the starting XI Cook could select for the visit of Bolton on Saturday…

Cook has settled on a 4-2-3-1 system at Ipswich this season and it is a set-up that he has achieved success with during his managerial career to date.

Therefore that is something he will not be expected to change any time soon.

In goal, Václav Hladký has started all of their opening league games following his move from Salford City. However, he has yet to keep a clean sheet and Cook might now turn to new signing Christian Walton and give him a run in the side.

Kane Vincent-Young has earned his place back in the starting line-up in the last two games in the league after being left on the bench during the defeat at Cheltenham Town.

Having provided an assist in each of the last two games for the Tractor Boys he should keep his place here.

At left-back, Hayden Coulson has come into the side in the last League One games in place of Matt Penney. He seems to now be Cook’s preferred choice in that position after his move from Middlesbrough.

Cook had settled on a partnership of Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden in recent weeks, but with new signing George Edmundson now back available to make his debut he could come into the side against Bolton.

There is a major dilemma for Cook to consider in terms of who to start at the base of midfield. Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper have been the preferred paring to date.

However, Sam Morsy’s arrival might mean that changes in the coming weeks, but for the moment he is suspended for the game against Bolton.

That means it could be Evans and Harper again in the midfield, although Tom Carroll is also pushing for a start.

Scott Fraser is likely to keep his place in the side in the three behind the lone forward. However, Kyle Edwards has been ruled out of the game through injury and he might be replaced by the returning Conor Chaplin. While Wes Burns should keep his place in the side.

Upfront, Macauley Bonne is expected to return to action after missing the last game through a knock. That means that Joe Pigott could return to the bench despite scoring last time out.