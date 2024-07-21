Highlights Reading FC desperate for signings due to ownership situation and setbacks in transfer window.

Look to former loanee Dom Ballard to strengthen squad, strengthen the left side.

Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis likely to depart as Royals have too many options in that department.

Reading FC will be desperate to make some signings as quickly as possible, having been unable to make a strong start to the summer transfer window.

Their ownership situation has contributed to that, with a takeover failing to materialise during the early stages of the off-season despite the fact they entered into a period of exclusivity with a potential buyer during the latter stages of March.

This has been a setback for them, but they will be hoping to get busy in the transfer market sooner rather than later, even though they have been able to retain the majority of their first-teamers from last term.

The Royals may have lost their former loanees and the likes of Matty Carson, Nesta Guiness-Walker, Sam Hutchinson and Clinton Mola, but some of their youngsters may be able to step up to the plate to provide squad depth, and the Royals were also able to activate contract extension options to keep some key players at the club for another year.

However, that doesn't mean that a number of areas need to be strengthened before their opening day clash against Birmingham City.

Below, we take a look at one signing and one departure that could materialise before next month's game at St Andrew's.

In: Dom Ballard

The Royals are keen on a reunion with former loanee Ballard, according to Wokingham.Today.

Southampton's starlet spent last season on loan at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but sustained an injury in November that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

With this, the Berkshire side were unable to see the best of the striker, who struggled in a 4-2-2-2 system before thriving on the wing in a different formation.

Dom Ballard's 2023/24 campaign at Reading (All competitions) Appearances 12 Goals 5 Assists 2

The England youth international would have only got better with more game time under his belt during the 2023/24 campaign, and considering the Royals' lack of left-wing options for much of last term, he could have been a real asset.

Ballard is thought to be attracting Championship interest, but he could be guaranteed more game time in Berkshire and that's why it wouldn't be a shock to see him return.

Enjoying a close relationship with manager Ruben Selles, that is likely to increase the attacker's chances of success in Berkshire if he makes a return, and it's a potential deal that could work out well for all parties.

Following the departure of Paul Mukairu, there are very few options on the left, so he should be brought in quickly to address that area.

Out: Dean Bouzanis

The goalkeeping department is one area where the Royals currently have too many first-team options.

It could be argued that Coniah Boyce-Clarke is still an academy option, but he has already made multiple appearances for the first team and will want to be playing regular senior football sooner rather than later.

Jokull Andresson will also want to play regular first-team football, along with Joel Pereira and David Button.

With all of these goalkeeping options in mind, it seems inevitable that Bouzanis will depart the SCL Stadium at some point.

He only has one year left on his contract, but the Royals aren't likely to make much from his potential sale, so a loan deal may not be a bad outcome if a club is willing to pay a decent chunk of his wages.

It's a shame for the Australian that he was unable to establish himself as a regular starter in Berkshire, but he hasn't performed brilliantly during his time at the club.