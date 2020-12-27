Two Coventry City players who’ll surely be eyeing an exit as soon as next week

After a miserable start to the campaign, Coventry City have finally found their feet back in the Championship.

The Sky Blues – temporarily residing in Birmingham – picked up just one win in their first eight games, but recent big wins against the likes of Cardiff and Rotherham mean they sit in 18th position in the Championship.

Considering they’ll have one of the lowest budgets in the league, that’s a good effort so far from Mark Robins’ men, and he’s constructed a young, hungry team with a few senior pros like Kyle McFadzean and Liam Kelly guiding the way.

Like every other team in the league, Coventry will be looking to strengthen as the January transfer window opens in a few days, but others will be looking at their futures and possibly trying to get away from the club.

Let’s look at two players who may see their future away from St. Andrews as soon as next week.

Gervane Kastaneer

The 24-year-old Curacao international arrived from Dutch side NAC Breda last summer, but he made just one start for the Sky Blues as he just didn’t seemingly fit into Robins’ winger-less system.

It’s been more-or-less the same story for him this season as well, but he’s also struggled with an ankle injury as well.

Just one substitute appearance has been made this season and you have to think that Kastaneer – who is out of contract at the end of the season – will not be sticking around.

Amadou Bakayoko

After starting the season with a lone-striker formation, Robins has recently switched to a two up-top system, and generally it’s Matt Godden and Tyler Walker playing together.

Maxime Biamou has chipped in with a few goals as well, but the odd one out is target man Bakayoko, who has been at the club for two years.

The Sierra Leone striker has been restricted to just two league starts and if he wants to progress as a player, his best course of action may be to seek a loan or permanent move out of the club.