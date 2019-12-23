Two clubs plot transfer move for Tottenham midfielder

Fulham and Brentford are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke in January, if he is recalled from his loan spell at Leeds United, according to The Daily Mail.

Clarke came through the academy at Leeds as was able to establish himself as one of the brightest young talents in the Championship last season – scoring two goals in 22 league appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The 19-year-old joined Tottenham in the summer for a reported fee of around £10million, but he immediately returned to Leeds on loan to gain more experience in the Championship.

However, things haven’t worked out for the teenager since he returned to Elland Road – he’s made just three first-team appearances for Leeds and has only featured once in the Championship.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Spurs will recall Clarke from his loan spell at Leeds in January, which would open the door for another team to sign him for the second half of the season.

This latest report states that automatic promotion hopefuls Fulham – who beat Leeds 2-1 at the weekend – and Brentford, who are pushing for a play-off place, are both keen on the winger.

The Verdict

Clarke is a very talented footballer and he was one of the most skilful and exciting young players in the Championship last season.

Things haven’t worked out for him since he returned to Leeds on loan, but he’d still be a good signing for Fulham or Brentford in my opinion.

Leeds won’t want to lose him, but he needs to be playing regular first-team football in order to realise his full potential. He isn’t getting that at Elland Road at the moment and unless that changes soon, it would make sense for Spurs to recall him.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.