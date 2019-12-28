Two changes, 24-year-old in: The expected Cardiff XI Harris is likely to play this weekend

Cardiff take on Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, looking to improve their chances of finishing in the top six come the end of the season.

The Bluebirds will travel to Hillsborough in confident mood having seen an improvement in their performances since Neil Harris took over as manager.

It is still a work in progress, but they’ll be hoping for what could be a massive victory in their season when they travel to a side who were defeated by Stoke on Boxing Day.

Here’s the expected Cardiff XI that Harris is likely to play against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday…

Cardiff are currently playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, hoping to earn an important away victory this weekend. The goalkeeper should stay the same, but there will be an enforced change in the back four as Lee Peltier went off injured on Boxing Day.

Jazz Richards is set to replace him at right-back and is a good option to cover the player, whilst the two centre-halves will keep their places. Aden Flint was the man who got the goal for the Bluebirds and will have given him even more confidence after a set of improved performances in the last month.

In midfield Marlon Pack and Leandro Bacuna are constantly hounding the opposition and could be very effective in stopping Barry Bannan from controlling the game on Sunday.

The three behind the striker need more creativity, and Junior Hoilett has to contribute more when called upon. Lee Tomlin will play just behind the forward and will hope to use his great set of skills to unlock the door at Hillsborough.

Up top, Danny Ward should replace Robert Glatzel in the forward line and will be hoping to add to his goal tally with the attacking striker option still a big problem for the Bluebirds this season.