Highlights Burnley, Leicester City, and Leeds United plan to sue Everton for £300m after they were found guilty of breaching Premier League spending rules.

The three clubs believe a ten-point deduction last season would have meant they survived relegation instead of Everton.

Everton breached profit and sustainability rules by posting a £44.7m deficit, resulting in a £19.5m overspend over a three-year period.

Burnley, Leicester City, and Leeds United are planning to sue Everton for £300million after the Merseyside club were found guilty of breaching Premier League spending rules, according to Mail Online.

It was today announced that the Toffees would receive a ten-point deduction to their current Premier League points tally.

However, the three clubs are aggrieved as a ten-point deduction last season would have meant both Leeds and Leicester survived instead of Everton, while Burnley would have survived during the 2021/22 season. The Clarets are now back in the Premier League after gaining promotion from the Championship last season.

The trio of clubs were reported to have formulated the plans to sue throughout the summer after Everton survived Premier League relegation by just two points last season. The £300m sum comes from a rough estimate of the £100m each of the three clubs believes it lost after suffering relegation to the Championship.

The three clubs had reportedly written a joint letter stating that they were planning to sue Everton if they were found guilty, according to Mail Online. Southampton withdrew from the anti-Everton alliance as they finished 11 points behind the Toffees, meaning they'd have been relegated regardless of any possible ten-point deduction given to Everton.

What have Everton done wrong and why do three clubs want to sue them?

Everton have breached the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Premier League clubs are only permitted to lose £105million over a three-year period, and after the Toffees had posted a fifth consecutive annual loss earlier this year, this time reporting a £44.7million deficit for 2021/22, it meant that they had lost £124.5million over a three-year period.

This meant that Everton were £19.5million over the £105million threshold and action has subsequently been taken against them by the Premier League. This has come as a result of overspending on new players, being unable to sell players and lower than projected league finishes, which leads to less prize money from the Premier League.

This is the biggest points deduction in Premier League history and has left the Toffees in 19th place on four points.

The three clubs feel hard done by, as Everton posted their fifth consecutive loss in March this year. Had earlier action been taken, Leeds and Leicester may have survived relegation. Meanwhile, despite being a Premier League side, Burnley have leant their support to the Championship pair as they believe Everton's spending breached FFP rules during the 2021/22 campaign when they suffered relegation.

What have Everton said in response to their ten-point deduction?

The Merseyside club have said in a statement:, "The club does not recognise the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith, and it does not understand this to have been an allegation made by the Premier League during the course of proceedings.

"Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.

"The club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules."