Two candidates in pole position for Everton job as links to Derby boss Wayne Rooney continue

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney and Fabio Cannavaro are reportedly the two top candidates to become the next Everton manager after Rafa Benitez’s departure.

The Spaniard was sacked after the 2-1 defeat to Norwich City last weekend and the Premier League club have since confirmed that Duncan Ferguson has taken interim charge.

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Rooney and Cannavaro are now in pole position with the two neck and neck in the race to become Benitez’s successor.

It is understood the former Italy defender has been interviewed by the Toffees this week and impressed after long talks in which he outlined his plan to lead the club away from relegation.

The Telegraph has reported that Rooney is set for an interview once Everton secure Derby’s permission.

The 36-year-old has been excellent since taking transitioning from player to manager at Pride Park.

He led the Rams to Championship survival last season and despite a 21-point deduction and off-field chaos, is in with a chance of doing the same this term.

The Verdict

It appears Cannavaro has impressed the Everton chiefs after his interview, which is good news for Derby.

Losing Rooney now would be a hammer blow and may well extinguish the glimmer of hope that they could stay up this term.

As per the reports in Italy, the Rams boss is still one of the two top candidates for the job but that Cannavaro is still seen as a potential appointment should give the Pride Park faithful hope.

Given the off-field drama going on and Rooney’s links to Everton, the next fortnight looks set to be massive for the East Midlands club.

Not forgetting, of course, the small issue of the derby against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.