Two candidates emerge on Doncaster Rovers’ managerial radar including former player

Richie Wellens and Micky Mellon said to be in contention for the vacant managerial role at Doncaster Rovers.

According to The Sun on Sunday (18/04, page 67), Donny are narrowing their managerial search down to two candidates, with Wellens and Mellon in contention for the job.

Wellens started the season in charge of Swindon Town after guiding them to promotion from League Two last season, before leaving for Salford City in November.

He spent only five months at the helm, winning 11 out of 30 games in charge of the Ammies including a Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley. The former midfielder also had two different spells with Donny as a player, racking up over 170 appearances for the club.

Only true Doncaster Rovers fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Donny striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 John Marquis joined Doncaster from which club? Millwall Gillingham West Ham Colchester

Mellon, meanwhile, is currently in charge of Dundee United, who sit seventh in the SPFL table this season. He was previously at Tranmere Rovers, guiding them to promotion from League Two in 2018/19.

Donny have been without a permanent manager since Darren Moore left to become Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss at the start of March.

Andy Butler was placed in interim charge until the end of the season following Moore’s departure, but their hopes of finishing in the play-offs have since diminished.

They put an end to a run of five straight defeats with a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town yesterday, and sit five points off the play-offs albeit with two games in hand.

The Verdict

I think Wellens would be an excellent appointment for Doncaster.

He did an excellent job at Swindon last season, but Salford pulled the trigger far too early in my opinion.

He likes his teams to play attacking football which often works well, and he also knows the club like the back of his hands.

This would be a positive move.