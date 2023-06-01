Leeds United are interested in Luton Town’s Rob Edwards and Lorient boss Regis Le Bris as they look to appoint a new head coach.

Who will be the next Leeds manager?

It’s been a chaotic period for the Whites, who were relegated from the Premier League after a 4-1 home defeat at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

With sporting director Victor Orta having departed last month, and doubts over whether owner Andrea Radrizzani will remain in control of the club, there’s a lot of uncertainty around Elland Road right now.

Crucially, they also need to sort the managerial situation as well, with Sam Allardyce’s short-term deal coming to an end after he failed to inspire a turnaround in the final four games.

And, the Sun has claimed that Edwards and Le Bris are on their radar.

Edwards has just taken Luton to the Premier League after their play-off final win over Coventry City, so convincing him to drop down a division may be a challenge.

Of course, having that promotion on his CV will be a massive appeal to the Yorkshire side, who will be expecting to bounce back at the first attempt next season.

Meanwhile, Le Bris has done very well with Lorient, with the side currently sitting tenth in Ligue 1 ahead of the final game of the season this weekend.

The 47-year-old, who previously worked in their academy, has built an attacking side, whilst they managed to cope with losing two key players in January and still got results.

Leeds need to make a swift managerial decision

As mentioned, there’s a lot going on at Leeds United right now, and whilst the new season may seem a long way away, the reality is that August will come round quickly, and the club needs to do a lot between now and then.

Bringing in a new boss is obviously high up on the list of priorities, and you’d have to say that Edwards or Le Bris would fit the bill. They’re both relatively young coaches who have built stylish, attacking sides, which is the sort that Leeds should be aiming for as they look to the future.

Considering Leeds are a Championship side now, either of these would be very good appointments, although they’d be doing well to convince either to make the move. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and who Leeds turn to.