Two Brentford players who’ll surely be eyeing an exit as soon as next week

It has been a solid enough start to the campaign for Brentford in the Championship, with the Bees having done well to overcome the frustrations of missing out on promotion last term.

Thomas Frank has had to reshape the team with the loss of the heavily influential Ollie Watkins and Saïd Benrahma in the summer. Ivan Toney’s arrival has so far compensated for the loss of those two players and the striker has enjoyed a prolific start to his time with the Bees. That coupled with a shift at times to a back four has seen Brentford still amongst the best sides in the Championship.

January is likely going to be a crucial month for Brentford in terms of their ambitions to going on and challenging for automatic promotion. It is essential that they manage to keep hold of their most influential performers with a number of their talented individuals likely to attract attention once again.

Given the quality available to Frank in his squad, it is no surprise to see a couple of players somewhat struggling to make a real impact. Here then, we take a look at two of those players who will surely be considering their futures ahead of the January window…

Emiliano Marcondes

One Brentford player who could be eyeing up a January exit from Brentford is Emiliano Marcondes, with the 25-year-old still having not yet committed his long-term future to the Bees. The club are reportedly been in talks with him over a new contract for the last few months. The fact he has not yet signed a deal means he could be waiting to assess his options in the winter window.

Marcondes is already attracting the attentions of Championship trio Norwich City, QPR and Nottingham Forest with those three all monitoring his situation ahead of the January transfer window, per the Daily Mail. Whilst QPR and Forest are well below Brentford in the table they would likely be able to guarantee him to be a consistent starter week in week out.

The 25-year-old has made ten starts for Brentford in their opening 16 Championship matches, but he has never really been a guaranteed starter for the Bees under Frank. The chance for him to move away and become a more crucial player elsewhere might prove too much to turn down.

Rico Henry

Another player that could potentially be eyeing up a move away from Brentford in January is Rico Henry, with the left-back having been heavily linked with a move away from the Bees in the summer. West Ham were interested in taking the 23-year-old and offering him the chance to prove his worth in the Premier League.

Brentford has reportedly been lining up a potential move for AFC Wimbledon’s Nesta Guinness-Walker as a replacement in the summer were Henry to have left the club. That means they have at least been contemplating the potential that the left-back could secure a move away to the Premier League.

The Bees will likely do all they can to keep hold of the defender who is integral to their hopes of challenging for promotion from the Championship. However, the pull of the Premier League could prove to be too good to turn down if a club comes in with a concrete offer for him.