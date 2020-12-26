Two Blackburn Rovers players who’ll surely be eyeing an Ewood Park exit as soon as next week

Blackburn Rovers are one of the many Championship teams looking to take that next step and get into the play offs, nine years after relegation from the Premier League.

And they’re well-primed to do so in 2021, with Adam Armstrong banging in the goals and Bradley Dack about to return after a year-long absence things are looking rather rosy at Ewood Park.

Blackburn’s squad looks pretty settled right now and there will probably be little to no departures in January, but a few players may be weighing up their futures to see if they can get regular football elsewhere.

Lets look at two of those who may be considering options elsewhere come next week.

Harry Chapman

For a player who is 23 years old, Chapman hasn’t had much senior game-time at all, and since signing permanently with Rovers in January 2019 he’s made just 12 league appearances.

Tony Mowbray just doesn’t seem to fancy his abilities, and with the emergence of Tyrhys Dolan after his arrival from Preston in the summer it’s pushed Chapman even further out.

He impressed in an under-23’s game against Derby this past week, and that may have put him back in the eyes of potential suitors, and he could surely start for a number of top League One sides.

Corry Evans

Northern Ireland international Evans had some rotten injury luck in the second half of last season, suffering from a fractured skull picked up against Preston North End in January and in the first game back following the three-month pause to the season fractured his foot against Bristol City.

Since the new season started, Evans has suffered yet another setback – this time a hamstring issue – and with the likes of Lewis Travis, Lewis Holtby and Tom Trybull in the centre of the park, Evans may now be too injury prone to command a regular starting spot.

Considering he’s also out of contract at the end of the season, Evans may be looking for a move come January, and if he can stay fit he could still be an asset in the Championship.