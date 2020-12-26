Two Birmingham City players who’ll surely be eyeing a St Andrew’s exit as soon as next week

Birmingham City have endured a mixed start to the season in the Championship in Aitor Karanka’s term in charge at St Andrews and there will be some pressure on the Blues to find more consistency.

The Blues progress under Karanka has been steady, but their inconsistency has been highlighted so far this month, with impressive back-to-back away wins at promotion-chasing Bristol City and Reading followed up by three successive defeats. The 4-1 loss against Middlesbrough has generated some pressure on the Spaniard who needs a strong second half of the campaign.

January is likely to be a crucial month for the Blues and it will be interesting to see how much backing Birmingham hand to Karanka to try and get them pushing up the table. There has been a lack of stability at St Andrews over the last few years and it is important that they keep hold of key players and try and strengthen to keep the Spaniard from coming under pressure.

Birmingham have a couple of key players who they will need to ensure they keep hold of in the winter window. There are though a couple of players who might be considering their futures at St Andrews heading into January and be thinking of securing a move to a different club where they can maybe have more of an impact.

Here then, we take a look at TWO Birmingham players who could be aiming to secure a move away from the club during the winter window…

David Davis

One Birmingham player whose future appears to be very much away from St Andrews is David Davis, the midfielder has been a notable absentee from the Blues squad throughout most of the Spaniard’s first few months in charge. That is despite a number of frustrating performances that could have potentially opened the door for the 29-year-old to come back into the fold.

Davis spent time away on loan at Charlton Athletic last season, and that has seemed to signal the end of his influence of the Blues’ starting line-up. The midfielder has plenty of experience to offer but Karanka had admitted that he was open to allowing him to leave the club in the summer, but no move was able to be sorted out in the end.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Birmingham City in 2020?

1 of 20 Birmingham won at FA Cup match? Yes No

The midfielder needs to secure a move away from St Andrews and it would be a surprise if there were not a couple of Championship, or League One clubs interested in Davis. The 29-year-old will surely be pushing for that chance to go and get some game time elsewhere and get his career back on track.

Dan Crowley

Another player who will surely be considering his Birmingham future ahead of the January window is Dan Crowley, with the midfielder having been limited to just three appearances for the Blues so far this campaign in the Championship. That is despite Karanka’s side having been lacking creativity at times.

The 23-year-old is rated quite highly amongst Birmingham supporters and the midfielder would be a player that a lot of fans would want them to keep hold of. However, Crowley needs to get regular game time to start to really fulfill the potential that he has and try and deliver more consistency to his game.

Crowley will likely not be wanting to spend the rest of the campaign sat on the fringes of Birmingham’s squad, so if Karanka can not guarantee him more involvement then he could potentially look to try and find another club during the winter window.