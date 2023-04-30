Rangers are edging ever closer to bringing Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell to Ibrox.

The 25-year-old has featured just 23 times in the Championship for the Canaries this campaign and with his contract set to expire this summer, he is set to be available on a free transfer.

In fact, following the latest reports on Dowell's future, it seems as though his next steps may already be decided.

What is the latest news on Kieran Dowell to Rangers?

Indeed, that is according to the Daily Record, who have offered two big updates on the midfielder's situation.

They claim, for example, that Dowell's deal to join Rangers is now, in fact, agreed, with the 25-year-old penning a three-year contract Ibrox.

Furthermore, the Daily Record claim that the Canaries' midfielder has already completed his Ibrox medical, meaning that there will be no hold up on that front despite the player currently being out with an injury.

When was Kieran Dowell first linked to Rangers?

Reports linking Kieran Dowell with a move to Rangers first began to emerge earlier this week.

Indeed, the Mail plus revealed earlier this week that the Scottish club were keen to snap up the Norwich City man, with Micheal Beale looking to revamp his squad this summer.

What have Norwich City said about Kieran Dowell's future at the club?

Naturally, with the reports about Dowell potentially heading to Rangers breaking ahead of this weekend, Canaries boss David Wagner was questioned over his future with the club.

In response, Wagner was rather coy and did not want to be drawn into discussing any speculation.

Speaking to the media recently, via The Sun, he said: "I don't like to speak about certain individuals."

"I know what is going on behind the scenes, but I don't want to talk about it.

"Let's focus on West Brom and not players out of contract."

Would Kieran Dowell be a good signing for Rangers?

If Dowell were to make the move to Rangers, I do think there is the potential there for this to be a very exciting signing.

At the turn of the year, he was given a run in David Wagner's side before injury hit and he really impressed.

Not only was he playing well, but producing in the final third, too, scoring four goals and registering one assist in his first matches of the calendar year.

On a free transfer, he is certainly worth a punt, and if indeed they have wrapped him up already, it's swift, good business from Rangers.