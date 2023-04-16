Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both keeping tabs on Swansea City centre-back Nathan Wood ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old linked up with the Swans from league rivals Middlesbrough last year on a two-year deal, with the Welsh outfit having the opportunity to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

This has put Russell Martin's men in a strong position at the negotiating table going into the summer, with another big sale potentially on the horizon at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Considering their owners have cashed in on the likes of Dan James, Oli McBurnie, Connor Roberts and Flynn Downes in recent years, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the young defender depart but two key factors may keep him in South Wales beyond the next window.

Joel Piroe's future

The Dutchman put pen to paper on a three-year deal when he signed for the Swans back in 2021.

With this, he is currently on course to leave the club for free during the summer of 2024 and that's the last thing the club's board will want considering how much they could generate for him in the summer.

Michael Obafemi may be set to leave in the summer, but he looks set to leave for just £3m and the club may want to cash in on another player to fund signings.

At this stage, you have to feel Piroe is probably more likely to be sold than Wood considering the forward's contract situation, especially with the Dutchman likely to attract plenty of bids.

Scoring 17 goals in 40 competitive appearances this term, top-tier clubs in need of a talisman will surely be taking a look at him. If Piroe goes, you feel Wood could potentially stay.

Will Swansea City's supporters be influential?

The Swans' supporters are the club's most important stakeholders and the board will surely be concerned about losing season ticket holders if they don't show ambition and try and keep some of their most valuable players.

Selling both Piroe and Wood would be unforgivable considering the fact Martin is trying to build a squad capable of getting back to the top tier - and there's already some fan discontent with those upstairs anyway.

Not only have player sales and a general lack of spending caused outrage, but also their lack of business in January.

Failing to recruit a single player in the winter, that was a real kick in the teeth and probably affected the Welsh side's chances of pushing for the play-offs this season.

Cashing in on Wood now may push some supporters away and that's the last thing the club needs, so the hierarchy will probably be bearing that in mind.