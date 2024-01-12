Sheffield Wednesday's renaissance under Danny Rohl has been a fascinating one to watch, and there is a chance that they will only get better under the young German coach.

Looking a lost cause under previous boss Xisco Munoz, Rohl arrived in October to replace the Spaniard and whilst not immediately changing their fortunes, the 34-year-old has seen his side win five of their last eight league matches to close in on an escape from the relegation zone.

The latest success came on New Year's Day when the Owls won 3-1 at home against Hull City, and on the scoresheet that evening was Josh Windass, who is perhaps set to come towards a real crossroads in his career.

The 30-year-old was a real force in League One last season, scoring 12 times including in the play-off final against Barnsley to get Wednesday back to the Championship, but once again this season he has missed multiple periods in the first half of the campaign with injuries.

That has restricted the versatile attacker to just two goals and two assists in 16 appearances, but that has not stopped the interest in his services going into the January transfer window - and Wednesday are going to try and have to fight off even more.

Josh Windass' Sheffield Wednesday Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 16 Average Minutes Per Game 71 Goals 2 xG (Expected Goals) 3.52 Assists 2 xA (Expected Assists) 1.73 Shots Per Game 2.1 Big Chances Missed 3 Big Chances Created 2 Touches Per Game 35.8 Key Passes Per Game 1.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.4 Possession Lost Per Game 9.3 Stats Correct As Of January 12, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

MLS clubs join transfer chase for Sheffield Wednesday attacker

According to a report from The Athletic's Tom Bogert, two unnamed Major League Soccer sides in the United States and Canada are interested in securing the services of Windass this month, with claims that European outfits are also considering a swoop for the attacker.

The identity of the clubs are unknown, and one could potentially be Charlotte FC thanks to the English footballing knowledge of their new head coach Dean Smith, but it's safe to say that Windass is a wanted man in a number of countries.

That includes Argentina, as according to Sky Sports' Transfer Centre (January 4, 2:50pm), Club Atletico Talleres - who finished second in the Argentine Premier League last season - are keen on signing Windass.

Their interest is nothing new as back in the summer of 2022, Pedro Caixinha - who managed Windass at Rangers and was Talleres boss at the time - confirmed his desire to bring him to Argentina, but a deal did not happen at that time and the Portuguese coach has since moved on to pastures new.

With Windass' contract set to expire in June, he can pen a pre-contract deal with any club outside of England, meaning Wednesday are potentially powerless to stop themselves from getting absolutely nothing in terms of a transfer fee for his services.

Wednesday should look to cash in on Windass before he can walk

Because of the length of time remaining on his contract at Hillsborough, the ball is seemingly entirely in Windass' court here.

It's hard to believe that Windass won't have already been offered an extension by the Sheffield Wednesday hierarchy despite his fitness issues over the years, as he has the quality to make an impact in the Championship on a regular basis.

Many players though tend to run their contracts down in the hope of a big signing-on fee at a new club when they become a free agent, and that is exactly what Windass could do here.

Even though he's bound to be wanted by Rohl, it is perhaps in the best interests of the club to try and get a fee this month for Windass if he will not sign a new deal - that could go into sourcing a replacement or multiple players to better the overall quality of the squad.