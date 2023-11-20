Highlights Dan James has been a standout player for Leeds United this season, contributing with goals and assists and showcasing his electric pace.

Brendan Aaronson, on the other hand, has struggled since joining Leeds and has failed to make any significant impact at Union Berlin on loan.

Leeds will be hoping that Aaronson can turn his form around and prove his worth, similar to how James has done, in order to avoid wasting the £25 million spent on him.

Leeds United have had a very strong start to the Championship season after suffering relegation from the Premier League under Sam Allardyce last season.

A win in recent weeks over Leicester City, who looked like they were going to run away with the league title, has proved that Daniel Farke has got his side set up very well to be a threat for the automatic promotion places.

The Whites currently sit in third place during this international break on 31 points, just eight points off both Ipswich Town and Leicester, so the busy winter period will be a vital time for everyone.

One of Farke's most important players has been Dan James, who joined the club from Manchester United for a hefty fee of £25 million back in 2021, and has been reintegrated by Farke after a loan at Fulham last season. The contrast between himself and another big-money signing, Brendan Aaronson, couldn't be starker after Jesse Marsch preferred the USMNT midfielder last season.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

How is Brendan Aaronson getting on?

Aaronson was brought in, like James, for a big fee of around £25 million, under American Marsch in 2022, and it looked like he was going to be a good signing from Red Bull Salzburg.

In his first five games in the Premier League, he scored one goal and got one assist whilst being a menacing threat in the final third both in and out of possession. But his season went downhill as Leeds struggled.

It was clear the American international did not want to stay at the club in the second division, so he was loaned out to Champions League side Union Berlin, and, again, it could not have gone worse for him.

The German side sits bottom of the Bundesliga and look set to crash out of Europe as they sit bottom of their Champions League group. Aaronson has played 16 games in all competitions without making a single-goal contribution and looks anything but the £25m player Leeds spent heavily on.

How good has Dan James been for Leeds this season?

That's a stark contrast to James, who has reignited his Leeds career under Farke after it appeared that it may be over after his loan to Fulham last season.

So far, he has played 14 games in the Championship, scoring four goals as well as getting four assists, showcasing how he can be a goalscorer and a provider for this front-footed Leeds side, using his electric pace on the right to stretch even defences in their low-block.

The Leeds hierarchy will be glad that Farke has managed to get the best out of the winger after the money spent on him, and the 26-year-old will be vital for the title fight that might unfold in 2024.

Despite James' resurgent form, Leeds will still be hoping that Aaronson can turn his form around, so they can attempt to recoup the money they spent on him last year or possibly even reintegrate him into the squad; otherwise it will be a lot of money wasted at the aforementioned £25m.

At just 23, Aaronson still has a lot of time to get his promising career back on track, perhaps even replicating James by putting a tough couple of seasons behind him in the near future.

The interesting thing will be if Farke sees that happening at Leeds, and he eventually starts to prove his worth like former teammate, James.