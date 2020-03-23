Twitter spats and FIFA bouts – What were the QPR players up to over the weekend?

A weekend without football left a lot of fans bored.

It’ll be many more weekends until we have the game back on our screens. Professional football in England was postponed until April 30th last week amid the coronavirus outbreak, leaving thousands without much to do come the weekend.

Here we take a look at how some QPR players spent their weekend off:

With no football to report or to play, Angel Rangel kept match fitness with a game of football tennis, whilst Yoann Barbet did a spot of sight-seeing around the capital:

Bright Osayi-Samuel also shared a post on Instagram – a picture of him and Ilias Chair during a match, with a timer as the caption. It might be while yet before we do see these in action again, but QPR fans remain hopeful for what the rest of the season may hold.

Self-isolating, but still mixing teammates and fans, Ebere Eze shared a message on his Instagram story asking to play FIFA 20 with any willing challengers, and claimed his ‘first victim’ – QPR’s very own Aramide Oteh – with a 3-2 PSG win over Liverpool.

It was Jordan Hugill who got a lot of traffic on social media over the weekend though. He appeared to get in a mild-mannered spat with one Twitter fan over his time at Middlesbrough:

That’s a bad signing that, I’m sure there’s a lot better players who can do the job. I’d get behind him but all he does is slate the actual players 😫😫 — Jordan Hugill (@JordanHugill) March 22, 2020

No just indirectly doing it is fine though mate. I’m also one of those who got to do that…yet as you said league 1 was probably my level 👀 — Jordan Hugill (@JordanHugill) March 22, 2020

Like I said indirectly makes it all alright then 👍🏼 — Jordan Hugill (@JordanHugill) March 22, 2020

April 30th seems an age away. Five weeks until we’re due to get our football back, and that date could well be pushed back again. QPR will take a run of six games unbeaten into the remainder of the season, and Mark Warburton’s side could yet mount a play-off push.