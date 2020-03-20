Twist in potential Krovinovic to West Brom transfer deal

West Bromwich Albion loanee could be set to stay at parent club Benfica next season, according to Record.

Filip Krovinovic has been a star performer for West Brom this season, and Portuguese outlet A Bola had previously stated that the loanee’s potential permanent move to the Baggies could be dependant on the possibility of Premier League football.

The article above was written in Friday’s Record newspaper, and it states that Benfica are now debating whether or not to keep the 24-year-old, with his contract not up until 2022.

It’s claimed inside the article that Benfica have endured an ‘internal debate’ to decide whether or not the player should stay at the club, although has pointed out that the player’s wish could be crucial in any decision to sell Krovinovic.

West Brom are currently in second place in the Championship table, and are on track to return to the Premier League come the end of the season.

The Verdict

It looks as though Benfica may well want to keep the player, and it’s no surprise given how well he has performed at the Baggies.

However, if the player wants a move and West Brom are to be promoted to the top division then there’s no reason whatsoever Benfica should stop him from leaving.

They’re likely to get a good sum for him, and it could well be over the £10 million mark considering the campaign he’s had in England.

At 24, Krovinovic has to decide where his long-term future lies, and whether it’s in England or Portugal.