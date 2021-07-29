Twist emerges in Liverpool player’s potential move to Sunderland

Sunderland have been edging closer to securing the signing of young Liverpool full-back Tony Gallacher, as first reported by the Liverpool Echo.

The full-back areas have been areas of prioritisation for Lee Johnson’s side, as The Black Cats prepare for another season in League One.

However, the move has broken down, with Sunderland pulling out of the deal, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Sunderland’s decision to opt out of the proposed move has provided hope that Denver Hume, who saw his contract expire at the end of last season, may sign a new deal with The Black Cats.

Gallacher, who signed for Liverpool in 2018, is yet to feature at first-team level for The Reds and spent last season out on loan with Toronto in the MLS.

The former Scotland youth international spent the second half of last season back with Liverpool’s U23s, showing his versatility by playing in both full-back positions, as well as at centre-back.

The verdict

By going this deep into the deal and calling it off must mean that they have something else lined up. If not, then it is a very strange decision,

Gallacher is a very talented young defender who has shown promise from an early age, but he is at a point in his career where he needs regular game time at first-team level.

It seems a move to Sunderland would have been the perfect next step for the young full-back, with his chances to make it at Liverpool seemingly diminishing.

Re-signing Hume would be an excellent addition back to the squad, but given the club’s situation, two left-backs are needed you would think.

